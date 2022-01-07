The successor to Nintendo Switch would arrive in 2024, according to this analyst

The successor to Nintendo Switch It is still a mystery for the community of players, and the truth is that little is missing seeing the future catalog of the platform. However, in an interesting Games Industry article of predictions by industry members that also discussed the alleged development of Mario Kart 9, Piers Harding-Rolls from Ampere Analysis stated the following:

I currently expect the year-over-year performance of the console market to be pretty flat in 2022 as Nintendo Switch sales slow and we emerge from what has been an incredible couple of years for console games. Still, the Nintendo Switch family of devices will once again be the most successful in 2022, with some 21 million units sold to consumers, helped by the launch of the Switch OLED. I’m not expecting a Switch Pro in 2022. We have a next-gen Nintendo console in our forecast for late 2024, so I’m not convinced a “Pro” model is going to appear.

As you can see, according to this analyst, the supposed console would not arrive until 2024, with a Pro model of the Nintendo Switch being non-existent.

What do you think? Do you think the successor to Nintendo Switch ends up arriving in 2024? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments!

Via