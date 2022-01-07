The signings that most excite us for the Clausura 2022

These are the loudest signings in the MX League and that excite the fans, facing the Clausura 2022

The Clausura 2022 Tournament It has new faces in the main Mexican soccer teams, after exchanges predominated among some clubs, there are signings that excite the fans for the next semester.

Against this background, in ESPN Digital We present you to the signings that are exciting for the start of the Closing Tournament 2022.

Roberto Alvarado – Chivas

The Mexican right-wing midfielder became the stellar reinforcement of the Guadalajara, after two years without adding elements to its staff, so with the departure of Uriel antuna Y Alejandro mayorga, the ‘Louse’ Alvarado became the important bet for Marcelo Michel Leaño in the search to place Chivas again in the foreground of the Liga MX.

Piojo Alvarado became Leaño’s great bet in Chivas for this Clausura 2022. Imago7

Diego Valdés – America

The Chilean midfielder was one of the first important movements in the current transfer market, therefore, before the departure of Sebastian Cordova, the directive of America fulfilled the wish of Santiago Solari and the Azulcrema fans, by adding to their ranks one of the best elements of the MX League in the present 2021.

Christian Tabó and Uriel Antuna – Cruz Azul

The Celeste team established itself as the team that signed the best elements in the current transfer market, after adding to Christian Tabó and Uriel antuna to their ranks, Juan Reynoso He will fulfill the whim of meeting one of his best elements in his time with Puebla, in addition to having another element of similar conditions and quality of selection as the ‘Brujo’ Antuna.

Sebastián Córdova – Tigers

The Mexican midfielder became the bombshell signing for the Clausura 2022 Tournament, after being close to signing with Chivas before a possible exchange with Uriel antuna, the youth squad of America was acquired by Tigers at the request of Miguel Herrera, so with a squad full of figures, which was the number ’10’ of the Azulcrema group, now it will seek to stand out in the Regio group in order to achieve the title of Liga MX.

Leo Fernandez – Toluca

After a semester for oblivion, the Red Devils carried out a restructuring of their squad so, with the arrival of Ignacio Ambriz to the bench, they determined to give a coup of authority in the winter market by acquiring the Uruguayan midfielder, who fell in love with the Scarlet fans in his first stage as a loan, so now he will be in charge of commanding the entire State of Mexico to the close-ups.

Rodolfo Pizarro – Rayados

Monterrey announced the incorporation of Rodolfo Pizarro as a reinforcement to the squad for Clausura 2022. The Mexican forward returns to Liga MX after two years at Inter Miami in the MLS. He has been summoned to the Mexican National Team of the technical director Gerardo Martino and has played matches of the World Cup Qualifying towards Qatar 2022. Pizarro will again seek to be champion with the royal team, since in the Apertura 2019 he raised his third title in Mexican soccer .