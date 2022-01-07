The search for the director of Uncharted was as interesting as it was stressful, says Tom Holland

Tom hollandby Uncharted, has revealed in a new interview that finding a director to direct the film was not an easy task.

“Some of [los directores] They came in and had ideas that we didn’t like, that just didn’t fit the characters, and we had to pass on to other people, “Holland told Total Film, as reported by GamesRadar +. “We were inspired by everyone. There were very different variations of [Nathan] Drake, and very different variations of [Victor “Sully” Sullivan]. Some preferred to make the game, others wanted to make it completely different from the game. “

Holland added that although Ruben Fleischer was ultimately chosen to lead the project, the entire hiring process was “interesting” and “one that I would not want to be in again.” And he continued: “It’s quite stressful looking for a director.”

The actor’s comments on the director’s search by Uncharted were produced as a result of Sony releasing an entire scene from the film that pays tribute to a sequence of Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, from 2011. In the scene, Holland’s character, Drake, is seen fighting Braddock’s henchmen (Tati Gabrielle) on top of a mid-air cargo plane. At another point, Drake even hops on a series of tethered loads to get back on the plane.

Holland also recently spoke about his experience filming Uncharted. and revealed that the movie was about to destroy him physically. “I never realized how lucky I am that Spider-Man is wearing a mask, because when he’s bouncing and flying off buildings, it’s all CG. Uncharted It’s just me in a T-shirt and cargo pants, “said the actor at the time.” I would go to the gym in the morning like: ‘Oh my God, I must have broken something in my leg,’ and the boys would say to me: ‘I didn’t. you’ve done, you’re just tired and getting older. ‘”

In another interview, Holland joked that his co-star Mark Wahlberg, who was twice his size, encouraged him to put on weight for the film, noting, “After closing [de COVID], we had five months off, and I just ate and trained and ate and trained. “Holland’s dedication obviously paid off, as the first thing Wahlberg said to him when he got back on set was,” Wow, someone’s been training. ” .

It had already been confirmed that a film adaptation of Uncharted since 2008, just one year after the original video game was released Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune on PlayStation 3. Before Holland played Drake, both Nathan Fillion and Chris Pratt were linked to the project.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer and starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, Uncharted will hit theaters on February 18.