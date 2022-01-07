The Rock discusses his beginnings with Xbox just 21 years later

The extravagant and original presentation of the original Xbox turned 21 today. This moment is already part of the history of video games, you just have to see the unexpected crossover That Big Boss Bill Gates came up with.

That crossover It was none other than bringing together The Rock, Xbox and Bill Gates, a more than interesting and original trio. At the time, Dwayne Johnson was a wrestler in the WWF and was still on his way to becoming one of the biggest movie stars.

Xbox and the Rock, a couple 21 years later

If a month ago we told you about the collaboration between The Rock and Fortnite, today January 6, 2022 – Three Kings Day – it is 21 years since Bill Gates and The Rock introduced the first Xbox. Boasting a brilliant and fun performance that was able to make the entire audience fall in love.

As the headline says, The Rock is still part of the Xbox family. After 21 years Dwayne Johnson continues to participate in promotions with the Microsoft console, both to promote his current movie Red alert like taking multiple Xbox Series Xs to children’s hospitals.

Was a fun day at CES, introducing the world to the very first ever,

“OG @Xbox”With Bill.

🎮🔥

We were the coolest cats in Vegas, talking shit about our broadband capabilities and fanny packs 😎🤣 https://t.co/WTs4SJgZMU – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 6, 2022

Without a doubt we were facing a crossover that nobody expected but that we all deserve. Hopefully this relationship will last at least another 21 years.