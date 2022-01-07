The other names Keanu Reeves tried to make it in Hollywood with

Keanu Reeves enjoys great popularity among the general public as one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood. However, succeeding in the film mecca was not easy for him. His desire to become one of the fashion interpreters led him to deny his real name for a while to try his luck with others much more ‘Hollywood’, easier to pronounce and that would allow him to make his way more easily, or so he believed he.

The exotic name of the popular Lebanese-born performer has Hawaiian meaning. And it is that Keanu Reeves means, nothing more and nothing less than, fresh breeze. Despite its originality, the actor and his agents from that time preferred to opt for other names that were much easier to pronounce in English and that would open the doors to a greater number of auditions in the United States, as Brian explains. J. Robbs in the book ‘Keanu Reeves: An Excellent Adventure’.

“They informed me that my manager and my agent at that time were having trouble making me see some casting agents because of my name,” recalls the actor calling that stage “terrible.” “I had an ethnic group that got in the way and then they said I had to change my name. That completely scared me, “he says.

Your other options

Keanu Reeves reveals what other names led him to try his luck in Hollywood before becoming world famous thanks to characters like John Wick or Neo. “I came up with names like Page Templeton III. And Chuck Spidina, my middle name, Charles. They finally chose KC Reeves. Ugh, terrible ”, adds the actor. “When I went to auditions I would tell them that my name was Keanu anyway,” he ends up saying.