the only one available in Europe

The Nissan x-trail The latest generation went on sale across the Atlantic in fall 2020, although it is known there as the Nissan Rogue rather than the X-Trail. Since then, we have been waiting to know the version that will reach us in Europe, while he walked our roads to complete the last details of its development. Development that according to some reports is already complete and will soon be presented in the Old Continent.

This report also affirms that sales will begin next spring, although it seems that it will have a very specific range for Europe, where it will only have a single mechanical option, whose curious operation we have explained in detail in Car and Driver. We are talking about a powertrain called e-Power, a serial hybrid developed exclusively by the Japanese brand.

Total electrification

Nissan

The new X-Trail will incorporate an electric motor with 190 horsepower –140 kW– that will be responsible for moving its front wheels exclusively. However, instead of equipping a heavy battery pack and a plug-in system to recharge them, you will only have a 1.5 kWh battery, powered by a modern 1.5 liter compression ratio four cylinder petrol engine. variable. This generator engine delivers 155 HP of power and declares a consumption of 5.3 liters at 100 km / h as well as CO2 emissions of 122 g / km, but does not move the wheels of the car in any moment. However, it is on most of the time, to power the batteries.

E-Power, the solution that comes from Japan

The e-Power system that will mount the Nissan X-Trail will be exactly the same that we will see in the renewed Nissan Qashqai. Although it is a hybrid, since it has two energy sources, –two motors–, its operation is more similar to that of the “extended autonomy electric” than that of the HEV (conventional hybrids) or PHEV (plug-in hybrids). Although the Nissan system does not include a charging system or a battery with a large capacity to circulate in 100% electric mode for a long time.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Given the characteristics of its mechanics and the consumption and emissions associated with it, today the Qashqai e-Power would sport the ECO label of the DGT and not the Zero that distinguishes cars with less emissions. In any case, should a labeling reform take place, it could benefit it given its low levels of real emissions.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io