the most desired high-end Samsung Galaxy at a minimal price

Neither Amazon nor AliExpress nor MediaMarkt. The Samsung Galaxy S21 cheaper it is sold in the official store of the brand. And it is that for a limited time it is possible to get hold of the latest high-end mobile from the Korean to lowest price without coupons in its history.

In this way, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 for some ridiculous 639 euros, more than 200 euros below its official price of 849 euros. Also note that if you hand over an old mobile You can save even more, since Samsung will pay you between 50 and 300 euros depending on the device model and its condition. In addition, for a limited time, if the mobile you deliver is a Samsung brand, you will take 50 euros discount automatically.

So, in case you are interested buy the Galaxy S21 at the lowest possible priceThe best thing is that you take a look at both your old cell phone drawer and the Samsung promotion. To nothing that you can take advantage of Samsung Renove you will be able to cut much more those already attractive 639 euros.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G for 639 euros

Of course, even if you do not deliver any old mobile when buying the Samsung Galaxy S21, the 639 euros they are all a candy. At the end of the day we are facing the one who has been the benchmark high-end Android mobile of this past 2021. Presented a little less than a year ago, the Galaxy S21 is a small jewel of technology that stands out, as usual in Samsung, for its spectacular display and design and his advanced photographic section.

It’s about a top-of-the-range mobile with screen Infinity-O AMOLED Full HD + of 6.2 inches and a refresh rate of 120Hz fed all of it by a 4,000mAh battery with fast and wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. It comes with a Samsung Exynos 2100 processor as well as 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It’s compatible with 5G networks, it has IP68 water and dust resistance and is already upgrading to Android 12 and Samsung One UI 4.

Available in purple, dark gray and white, camera-wise can record video in 8K at 24fps as well as stabilize even the shakiest shots. While its front camera has 10 megapixel resolution, its rear cameras come with 64, 12 and 12 megapixels, accompanying those resolutions with telephoto, wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle lenses respectively.

