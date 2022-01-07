the most desired bracelet for 29.99 euros with one condition

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 can now be yours for only 29.99 euros in AliExpress Plaza, take this opportunity to buy the most popular smart bracelet.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 It arrived on the market to improve what was offered by the Mi Band 5, mounting a larger screen, more sports modes and integrating the measurement of the oxygen level in the blood, among other changes. If you want to enjoy all these improvements, this is your moment, because the Mi Band 6 goes down to 29.99 euros in AliExpress Plaza.

There is a condition that you must meet to be able to take the most modern Xiaomi smart bracelet for this price, but it is very simple. You only have to be a new AliExpress user, that is, use an account with which you have not yet made a purchase. If you don’t have it, you can register with a new email address.

In addition, being the Plaza version of the store, you will have the smartband at home in just a few days, with the VAT already included. By the way, the recommended retail price of the Mi Band 5 is 44.99 euros, so the discount is 15 euros right now. Without a doubt, it is one of the cheapest prices that we have seen so far for this smart bracelet.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 for 29.99 euros

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is a lightweight device, very comfortable, which you can always wear on your wrist without hardly noticing it. In fact, the bracelet it only weighs 22.1 grams. The version on offer is the black one, but you already know that the bracelet can be easily exchanged for other compatible straps with the Mi Band 6.

Xiaomi has notably improved the quality of the screen in the latest versions of the smartband. Specifically, this sixth generation has a 1.56-inch AMOLED screen with HD resolution and brightness up to 450 nits. In practice, we are facing a very good quality screen. Like previous generations of the bracelet, our protagonist is waterproof at a depth of up to 50 meters.

This device can offer you very interesting data about your daily physical activity. For example, it can inform you of the total number of steps you take each day. If you are going to carry out a specific training, it is best that you use one of its 30 sports modes. Regarding health, in addition to the heart rate sensor, this smartband integrates a blood oxygen level meter.

The battery that equips the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is 125 mAh, with an autonomy that normally reaches the two weeks. If you want to extend this duration, you can use the battery saving mode available to you. Finally, its charging is done through a magnetic charger that is included in the box.

