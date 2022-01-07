The Lion against Tigres will have a capacity of 100% for tonight

This Saturday the Esmeraldas of Lion host the UANL Tigres in the second leg of the semifinal of the Grita México A21 tournament of the MX League, duel to be played at the Nou Camp Stadium which has been authorized to receive 100% of its capacity for tonight’s match.

After the security meeting for the Lion match was held against Tigers where the local club participated with authorities of the MX League, municipal and state of Guanajuato, the health authorities of the Government of Guanajuato approved a capacity of 100 percent.

Through a statement issued by the league, it was announced that the meeting was held with the objective of detailing the safety and health operation. At the Safety and Health table, the preventive protocol against discriminatory acts of the MX League, its operation and coordination with Clubs and authorities, was reviewed, reiterating that the fan who is caught shouting insults of this type may be evicted from the Nou Camp.

It was reported that more than 1,100 elements of the different institutions will be part of the operation to preserve order and take care of sanitary measures during the game.

Some of the agreements reached are the following:

The safety and health operation will begin at 4:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

There will be specific application of the protocol and zero tolerance regarding the presence of possible discriminatory acts.

Leon players celebrating their score against the Tigres / Jam Media

The second leg of the semifinals between Lion against Tigres it will be held tonight at 9:00 p.m. at the Nou Camp Stadium where the Esmeraldas will seek to overcome the adverse score of 2-1, knowing that they only need to win with one goal difference to equalize on the global scoreboard to advance to the final of the Grita México A21 tournament of the MX League.