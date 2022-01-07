The Last of Us Remake would be released this year for PS5

If yesterday, Naughty Dog offered clues of its next projects, now all the company’s plans could have been revealed, all of them related to the same saga. Journalist Tom Henderson has echoed that The Last of Us Remake for PS5 is real after having heard it from “several people”, it turns out that it is a project that is “almost finished and could be launched during the second half of 2022“.

The information has been enhanced after Sony has participated in CES 2022 showing different images and in one of them they have appeared Ellie and Joel in the background on stage with an appearance that does not correspond to the original game or the flashbacks of The Last of Us Part II.

Heard from multiple people now that the TLOU remake is nearly finished and could release during the latter half of 2022🧐 pic.twitter.com/ZxmNU7zS9k – Tom Henderson (@TomHenderson_) January 5, 2022

As if that were not enough, Henderson has also written that Naughty Dog’s multiplayer project, associated with what would be the Factions mode of The Last of Us Part 2, will also arrive this year. In fact, the journalist has remarked that this multiplayer and The Last of Us Part 2 Director’s Cut They are on the way, although the launch plans are unknown.

Naughty Dog confirms that it is still working on the multiplayer of The Last of Us Part II

Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann noted that the studio had “multiple projects” in the works and now players are just trying to guess how the pitches will play out. Will the multiplayer title be free? Will it be included with the remake or revision of the second part? Of course, the studio’s job offer for the project required “the same level of ambition and quality of our signature story-based games“What will end up happening?

Related topics: PlayStation

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe