The Kardashians Support Khloé After Tristan Thompson’s Infidelity Come To Light: Photos | Famous
At the beginning of December 2021, a legal battle began between Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols, a personal trainer who demands the support of the son she had with the basketball player.
Thanks to the documents presented in court, the father of Khloé Kardashian’s daughter declared that he only had sex with the woman on her birthday, in March, the same date on which he had already reconciled with the Kardashian.
Tristan Thompson accepted paternity
On Monday, January 3, 2022, the Sacramento Kings player accepted the paternity of the child, after undergoing a DNA test, and with it also confirmed that he was unfaithful to Khloé.
Although Thompson and Kardashian have no longer been together since July 2021, the basketball player publicly apologized to his former partner for the embarrassing incident.
Play the video to know all the details.
Sincere regret? Tristan Thompson apologizes to Khloé Kardashian for getting another woman pregnant
This is how Kim Kardashian showed her unconditional support for Khloé
Since the scandal broke, none of the Kardashians have spoken publicly about it, not even Khloé Kardashian; but they have remained united to support their sister in the difficult moments that she is going through.
For example, Kim published a photo on the occasion of the premiere of the movie ‘Sing 2’ (2021) in which he appears with Khloé and their respective children: Chicago, Saint and True.
In addition, the image was published with the infinity symbol in the comments, as a nod that his sisterly love is unconditional.
In response, Khloé posted three infinity signs.
Kourtney Kardashian had a sweet detail with her sister Khloé
For her part, the oldest Kardashian gave her sister a beautiful bouquet of roses.
Detail that Khloé showed off through Instagram stories and in passing thanked Kourtney and her future brother-in-law, Blink-182 member Travis Barker.
Interestingly, the socialite took advantage of the turbulent times to recall a family trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which occurred in 2005.
This way, instead of her sister Khloé focusing on controversial infidelity, she can think about the good things in life, like her loving and unconditional family.
Kris Jenner showed off how radiant her daughter looked at Christmas dinner
In the case of the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who is always very proud of her daughters and their achievements, she took advantage of her Christmas gathering to show off on Instagram how radiant Khloé looked.
So Kris dedicated an exclusive publication for her and her daughter, which she filled with hearts and love emoticons.