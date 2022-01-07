The iconic Natalie Portman character that inspired Tokio from La Casa de Papel – Para Ti Magazine

The Paper House left several characters to remember. The band led by Professor has a large number of members, some of them have become fan favorites, such as the character of Úrsula Corberó.

Tokyo was one of the main characters in The Money Heist: She was the first to appear in the story and the narrator from beginning to end of the series.

In the first part of the fifth and final season, the character chose to sacrifice his life for the rest of the band, generating an impact act on the audience. It was so Tokio, or Silene Olivera, said goodbye to the series that achieved world fame with a true heroic act.

Reportedly, the creators of the series relied on a well-known movie character to give the character to the bandit, played by one of the great figures of Hollywood. Is about Mathilda, the character played by Natalie Portman in ‘The perfect assassin‘

East It was one of the first roles of the actress, which she played in 1994 when he was only 12 years old. She was a young orphan who is rescued by a hitman, played by Jean Reno.

The truth is that influence of this character is very present in the character of Tokio, starting with their physical appearance: the haircut and accessories, like the choker-style necklace, clear influences from the aesthetics of the Luc Besson film.

