The hit film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence continues to break records on Netflix

Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, and Ariana Grande. These are just a few names that make up the luxurious escort of Jennifer Lawrence in the film “Don’t Look Up” that the filmmaker Adam McKay prepared for Netflix.

“Don’t Look Up”, According to its synopsis, it tells the story of two mediocre astronomers discover that, in a few months, a meteorite will destroy the planet Earth. From that moment on, they try to warn humanity of the coming danger through the media.

And it is that after being released a few days ago, the tape is already the most watched in Colombia and in much of the world where Netflix is present, thanks to the way it touches corruption, the viralization of irrelevant content, among others.

Now, it became known that “Don’t Look Up” He had 152.29 million hours seen around the world during the last week of 2021 and the first week of 2022, as detailed in a report by Deadline. As if that were not enough, the tape directed by Adam McKay It is already the third most watched film in the history of Netflix after “Bird Box” Y “Red Notice” And it could get over you in the next few weeks.

“Don’t Look Up” it has a duration of 2 hours and 18 minutes and features the performances of Leonardo Dicaprio, As the Dr. Randall Mindy; Jennifer Lawrence, like the astronomer Kate dibiasky; Meryl streep, What Janie Orlean (president of U.S); Jonah hill, What Jason orlean (son of the president); Timothée Chalamet, What Yule; Y Ariana Grande like the singer Riley Bina.