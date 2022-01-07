The four values ​​that Santiago Solari learned at Real Madrid and applies with America

Solari pointed out that he uses the values ​​of Real Madrid in America (Photo: REUTERS / Jorge Mendoza)

A new tournament is about to start and the Eagles of America They will seek to change the bad image they left in the Apertura 2021 league. Santiago Solari, current technical director of the club, is aware of the challenges he will face in the Scream Mexico Closing 2022 so he will seek to improve those of Coapa with the bases he learned in the Real Madrid.

In his work as a strategist for the cream blue highlight four vital values ​​with which he was formed when he was a footballer and coach of the You meringues and that he has put into practice since he came to the Liga MX.

During a press conference, the Argentine strategist revealed to the news agency EFE what are your sports values that he has taught his players since December 2020 when he signed with the Americanists. Although he named different virtues, he emphasized four essentials What are: the effort, improvement, patience and perseverance.

For Solari, effort, improvement, patience and perseverance are the key to his training in Europe (Photo: REUTERS / Jorge Mendoza)

Others that he rescued were the discipline, modesty and the gratitude, as Solari commented:

”I apply the values ​​that are inherent in football, effort, the ability to excel, patience, perseverance and others that are easy to name, but difficult to sustain on a day-to-day basis, such as discipline, humility and one that always I try to highlight, the gratitude “

Regarding the humility of the Americanists, it can be exemplified by what happened at the end of the Concacaf Champions League 2021 in which they lost to Striped from Monterrey. When the referee whistled the end of the game and the Striped champions were crowned, the American coach asked his players not to go to the locker room.

Since Solari arrived at América, the club has reached the league (Photo: EFE / José Méndez)



As they readied the awards ceremony at the BBVA Stadium, Solari along with his team waited for the ceremony to congratulate his rival. The former Argentine footballer approached Javier Aguirre and other players to acknowledge their victory.

And it is that these teachings Solari learned them since 2000 when he competed with the Vikings. Throughout the five seasons in which he participated, played 209 games in which scored 22 goals; It also won two Spanish Leagues, a European Champions League, a Club World Cup and two Spanish Super Cups and one European.

Later when he retired as a player he headed for the Real Madrid school to prepare as a sports coach. He directed lower categories of the European club until he reached the first team in October 2018, his most outstanding achievement was having won the Club World Cup. He worked there for a year until the opportunity to lead America.

In the final of Concachampions, Solari congratulated his rival despite having lost (Photo: Twitter / @ TheChampions)

In his two seasons at the helm of the Eagles has automatically classified the league for finishing within the first places of the table. At Opening 2021 remained as leader general but was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Pumas.

Now facing the Closing 2022 Solari considered that his team is ready to turn the page and keep moving forward after the last two league appearances of the MX LeagueHe preferred not to talk about the past and focus on the future.

This is what Solari pointed out in the same press conference:

“The analysis of the past we leave it to the nostalgic. We face this year with renewed enthusiasm and do our best. Last year we showed a great capacity for work ”, he concluded.

* With information from EFE

