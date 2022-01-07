THE FIGURE AGREED BY FC BARCELONA: How much is the purchase option that Aston Villa has over Philippe Coutinho?

The directors involved in the operation did not share the figure, but the unofficial version, which is being disseminated in Spain and England, is that Aston Villa could definitely buy Philippe Coutinho for 40 million euros.

THE PURCHASE OPTION FOR COUTINHO

As read in the FC Barcelona statement, the movement is an assignment that includes the right to purchase (not mandatory). And, according to the newspaper report Sport Y The Athletic, the agreed amount is 40 million euros (about 33 million pounds sterling). I mean, yes Villains they wish they can acquire the letter to The little magician for the amount mentioned. This once the loan ends (summer 2022).

➤ Loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

➤ Purchase option of 40 million euros.

WHAT ABOUT COUTINHO’S SALARY?

There are a couple of versions. Fabrizio Romano maintains that the English club will be responsible for 65% of the Brazilian midfielder’s salary, while Esport3 ensures that Cou He agreed to lower his salary (apparently 35%) and, therefore, Aston Villa will take care of the entire card (post-reduction).

Aston Villa will pay around 65% of Philippe Coutinho’s salary. Barcelona have accepted to grant buy option clause, not mandatory. 🤝🇧🇷 #AVFC Steven Gerrard had more than three direct contacts with Cou in the last 48 hours – and now it’s already done and official. – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2022

“An operation in which the salary cut to which the player has finally agreed has been key, responding to the effort that the Birmingham team was asking for. This gesture by the Brazilian will allow the English team to take over the entirety of their file, between now and the end of the season. In this way, by saving one of the most expensive chips in the squad (16 million), Barça is closer to obtaining the registration of Ferran Torres “, it reads in the note of Esport3.

Xavi, in a press conference, revealed that the South American did lower his salary, although he did not enter into specifications. We will have to wait to see if the Blaugrana managers give details. Let’s not forget that they continue with the maneuvers to sign up Ferran Torres, who was recently recruited from Manchester City.

Undefeated data. Philippe Coutinho is the player for whom FC Barcelona has paid the most money in its entire history. They brought it for 135 million euros. It just didn’t work out.

Did you know…? Philippe Coutinho registers 41 goals and 35 assists in 152 matches played in the English Premier League. He shone in the English championship.