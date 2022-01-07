‘The father’ will have a sequel titled ‘The son’ with Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern – movie news

‘The father’ as a play is part of an anthological trilogy composed of ‘The son’ and ‘The mother’, and is the first that has already confirmed its film adaptation with Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern as protagonists.

The father is the film adaptation of the theatrical montage by Florian Zeller, a French novelist, playwright and director. Like the play, it is directed by the same director and has been a huge success since its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, moving locals and strangers as well as receiving praise as one of the finest film works in years. . The film has six nominations for the Oscars 2021 and competes in the categories of Best Film, Actor, Supporting Actress, Adapted Screenplay, Production Design and Editing. Now a second installment is coming within the same universe with The son

Let us remember that the story of The father follows an octogenarian Anthony (Anthony Hopkins), who suffers from dementia and whose daughter Anne (Olivia Colman) is his only contact with reality. He is faced with abrupt and sudden changes in his surroundings that he does not fully understand, inviting the viewer into the heartbreaking hell that lies ahead. It is Zeller’s debut feature and it is more than fortunate, because having clearly theatrical bases, it seems to decipher the cinematographic language like few others and separate the two.

The play of The father performed several years ago in London’s West End and was labeled the most acclaimed of the last decade. This opened the door for Zeller for new productions that did not match the success, but led him to a theatrical trilogy that is made up of: Mother, mounted in 2018 in New York with Isabelle Huppert as the protagonist; at the same time in London premiered The son, thus closing an extremely intense emotional journey. Now Florian plans to take these two productions to the cinema and The son It has already started to take shape and even has two confirmed performers to participate: Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman., both with theatrical bases, and the Oscar-winning actress for Story of a marriage, while the actor nominated for Les Misérables.

‘The father’: Where to see the film with Anthony Hopkins nominated for 6 Oscar?

Florian Zeller will adapt the script and direct the second installment from Christopher Hampton, who also served as co-writer on The father. It remains to be known who will be the young man who will play the son and rumors from Deadline indicate that the filmmaker has Timothée Chalamet in mind, but it is not confirmed yet. The story centers on a 17-year-old teenager who lives divided between his mother (Dern) and his father (Jackman), both divorced and trying to build their lives separately. The young man, for a particular reason, is absent from school for three months, so the mother looks for the father to talk about what is happening with the little one.

It is a deeply human plot in the words of Zeller, as well as intimate, the same characteristics that we saw in The father, although the themes are somewhat opposite and it will be more of a family trip of dysfunctional members. The narrative resources that the director has in mind paint to be interesting and perhaps again he will surprise us with another great story. The son It will be released sometime in 2022, so patience will be required.