The competition that Orbelín Pineda will have at Celta

Celta announced the signing of the Mexican Orbelín Pineda and to win a starting position he will have to compete with Franco Cerci and the Spanish Nolito, who are working in his position.

The Mexican soccer player Orbelín Pineda was officially presented as a new Celta de Vigo player and the former player of Cruz Azul and Chivas he will face stiff competition for a place in Eduardo Coudet’s starting eleven.

Orbelín Pineda will have his first opportunity in Europe with Celta de Vigo. @RCCelta

Pineda’s direct “rivals” for the starting position are Franco Cerci of Argentina and Nolito of Spain. Both players have shared ownership throughout the season, with Nolito adding the most minutes in the left winger position.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

The former Manchester City and Sevilla player has a goal in 919 minutes played in LaLiga and started 11 of the 19 games in which he has participated. For his part, Cervi came to Celta last summer and has one goal and two assists in 18 games. In total, Franco has 776 minutes in LaLiga and has started only 7 of the 18 games he has played.

The ‘Maguito’ can also perform as a right winger and if Coudet decides to use him in that position, the competition of the former Chivas player would be the Spanish Brais Méndez and the Argentine Augusto Solari.

The undisputed starter in that area of ​​the field is Méndez, who has been part of the starting line-up in 17 of the 18 games he has played this season in LaLiga. The Iberian has good numbers by participating in five annotations – 2 goals and 3 assists – this season. On the other hand, Solari’s activity has been limited in LaLiga to 372 minutes and he has only started twice.

Celta de Vigo’s next game will be tomorrow against Real Sociedad but Orbelín Pineda is expected to have his first minutes next Wednesday against Osasuna or until the game on Saturday, January 22, against Sevilla.