The brown hair color for every skin tone: discover your ideal hair color

If you have been thinking about darkening your hair due to hype of the celebs that they have changed their look, you need to know what is the best brown hair color for each skin tone before taking a decision! Although it may seem easy, the advice of an expert is essential to find the perfect color that balances and harmonizes with our skin, eyes and look undertone, so that we do not look too pale or with a lot of contrast.

This colorimetry guide is the master key for famous women to reach their successful chestnut, such as Billie Eilish, Danna Paola, Hailey Bieber, Dove Cameron, Florence Pugh among others who have joined the team of the brunettes, and today we bring it to you, as we interviewed Karla Galicia, hairstylist expert in Berussti Saloon, who has revealed to us the perfect auburn tint for every skin tone through a simple guide. Take note and stay to read until the end, because we will give you some tips to consider if you want to darken your hair! ASAP!

If you have very white skin …

Karla reveals that the chestnut brown slightly coppery is the most successful, since it adds a touch of warmth to this type of skin that is usually cold, giving it that boost of life and color you need. You can wear it as a uniform shade, taking Gigi Hadid and Billie Eilish as a reference, or with some coloring trends that we will be seeing in 2022, As the money piece and the illuminage to give an iota of shine to the face.

This hair tone also frames the face regardless of its length. Getty Images

If you have medium-toned skin …

Your best choice will be the medium golden brown. ‘Because it is a neutral color that harmonizes and gives a natural tone to this skin type, it is better accentuated with subtle effects in medium golden blonde’, says the expert of Berussti Saloon. If you are looking for famous landmarks, think of Hailey Bieber and her latest transformation to Chestnut with those golden touches that give it a sexy tan effect, no makeup!