The British love and friendship films that inspire Starstruck, the romantic comedy that everyone talks about

They remain, for many,

a guilty pleasure. Rose Matafeo, a genuine fan of romantic comedies, wanted to take the guilt out of them for good reason. “People don’t realize that some of the best movies ever are romantic comedies.

If they despise gender, I guess it’s because they hate women, right? I think we have to revitalize it. We can do wonderful things with him. One of those wonderful things is Starstruck, the HBO + series that has already become a favorite to remove prejudices about this despised genre. In

Starstruck, Jessie (the same Matafeo) flirts with a famous actor (Nikesh Patel) and spends six chapters getting used to the idea that yes, that there are

physics, chemistry and empathy. In addition, everything happens in London, the most romantic city in the world for which we do not understand love stories without a sense of humor. It is probably the best romantic comedy on television of 2021.

«As a teenager

obsessed with romantic comedies, I would have liked to see more characters that looked like me, “he explained

Starstruck creator Rose Matafeo. “I never saw anyone who remotely resembled me or my friends or who I could connect with. So, I think, I wanted to film a romantic comedy starring people you might meet in your day-to-day life.

Make it more realistic». That is undoubtedly the strength of Starstruck: along with the idealization of love (the religion in which we want to believe), there are the bits of reality that we miss so much in series such as

Valeria or

Everything else.

Jesse, Australian trying to make a living in London, can barely pay the rent,

she works as a waitress in a movie theater and they easily mistake it for a cleaner. It is not a central conflict in the plot, but at least it appears. He is 26 years old, that age at which he begins to appear

the ghost of past parties to ask: what are you doing with your life? You need a few years to be burdened by this issue, as it happens to

Bridget jones, the most direct inspiration for the not-so-eccentric Jessie from Starstruck.

Matafeo has mentioned

When Harry found Sally (1989) and

Moon spell (1987) as inspiration for

Starstruck, but

The diaryof Bridget Jones (2001) is his main reference. “I really think it’s one of the best movies ever,” he explained with conviction. “At 17 I saw her every week. It became an obsession. Something sick. I know that movie like the back of my hand. The other movie directly quoted on Starstruck is

Notting hill (1999), in which a Hollywood star (Julia Roberts) leaves a bookstore in the exclusive London neighborhood with a date with its owner (Hugh Grant). He even replicates one of his most famous scenes, in which a group of paparazzi waits at the door of his house for the star to leave and ends up photographing his roommate,

terribly naked.

The third reference could be foundational for contemporary British romantic comedy:

Seven weddings and a funeral (1994) or

Peter’s friends (1992). In them we already find this precious mix of ironic romanticism, an idealized British landscape, a gang of eccentric friends and a sentimental dramatic note. In the first is the omnipresent

Hugh grant, the actor who best embodies the charming and somewhat clumsy masculinity that underlines the British romantic comedy. In the second is

Emma thompson, Grant’s co-star in the other great British rom-com of the past decades,

Love Actually (2003).