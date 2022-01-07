The advantage that America will have before their next match in Clausura 2022

America will make its debut this Friday in the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX when it visits Puebla on the court of Cuauhtémoc Stadium in a match that will present complications for the azulcremas due to the numerous casualties with which it will arrive due to infections of Covid-19 and muscle problems.

Despite how complex this commitment will be due to the aforementioned circumstances, the Eagles will almost immediately have a recovery mattress that could well result in the space they need to resolve issues that have to do with the squad in terms of physical aspects such as hiring.

For the second day, the Millonetas will not play because since the official calendar of the MX League, it was established that his encounter against Mazatlan to be held in the Kraken Stadium It will take place until February 16, so it will be a pending meeting of this date.

This week could be a cushion for those of Coapa in the understanding that it will be a period that will help them to finish propping up physically to Diego Valdes Y Jonathan dos Santos, in addition to the recovery of Covid-19 of Federico Viñas, Emanuel Aguilera and Fernando Madrigal, who even has the possibility of leaving the club.

As if that were not enough, these days can also be key to finish closing the reinforcements that they have on the agenda such as Brian Ocampo and Alejandro ZendejasOperations that are currently on hold, waiting for them to be resolved as soon as possible so that both elements are integrated into the institution.

In this way, America will have a valuable week in which it will not play and will be able to resolve important issues for its cause in this semester that is just beginning.