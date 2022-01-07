The 9 “new” juveniles that Julio Cáceres called

Paraguayan Soccer 7 Jan 11:16 Olimpia began the preseason work with 39 players called up by Julio César Cáceres and there are 9 youth players who are called for the first time to officially share the First team. Although some already shared they had risen to the main squad at the end of 2021, this will be the first time they will start the season with the other Olympia figures. The “new” youths called are nine in total, all from the selective, which is in charge of Francisco Esteche, Julio Cáceres’ assistant. These are the youth summoned for the preseason: Lucas Verza, 20 year old archer. Juan Feliu, 20-year-old right back. Facundo Echeguren, 18-year-old right back. Alan Paredes, 20-year-old left back. Luis Zarate, 21-year-old central defender. Alex Franco, 20-year-old winger or right winger David Colman, 20-year-old central steering wheel. Sebastian Quintana, 18-year-old central midfielder. Elías Ayala, 20-year-old offensive midfielder or forward. In addition to those mentioned, they are again for the preseason, Adelio Zarate, center steering wheel and front Gustavo Peralta and Diego Duarte, youth that already have a bit of filming in the First Division. Comments Latest videos

Cerro Porteño officially begins this Friday the 7th with the preseason tasks, after the corresponding medical studies and swabs carried out by the summoned players. When the 2021 season ended, the foreigners, Rodrigo Muñoz and Federico Carrizo ended their respective contracts with the Cyclone and both had already said goodbye to Barrio Obrero in conversation with various media, but apparently things could be reversed. In the case of Muñoz, he has not yet signed for any club for this year and from Azulgrana they want a new talk with the 39-year-old Uruguayan goalkeeper to extend the continuity for one more season. The case of "Pachi" Carrizo is not completely closed. Cerro made a formal proposal to the Argentine forward, who must respond in the next few days. From the Cyclone they assure that they could continue. Both Francisco Arce and the vice president of the club, Juan José Zapag, left open the possibility that both players can continue and it could apparently be confirmed in the next few hours.