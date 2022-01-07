The 12 films that will fill theaters in 2022

This year great titles are expected that will burst the box office figures again after a 2021 still affected by the pandemic.

It was at the end of last year that with tapes like Spider-Man: No way home, Charm Y The Matrix Resurrections, movie theaters were full again. But despite this, the rest of the year, the situation of the coronavirus did not leave large numbers at the box office, although it did have good films that for specialist Jorge Montejo, @enelcinema_ on Instagram, were loaded with Nostalgia. This 2022 comes with many sequels, superhero movies and great cinematographic unions that will give something to talk about: Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt, Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton or Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio. This is a list built with the big bets of the studios and the opinions of Montejo and EL COLOMBIANO film critic, Samuel Castro. Save dates in your diary and we’ll see you on the big screen

1. Uncharted: Off the Map

On February 17, this film will arrive that will strip actor Tom Holland of the spider suit, who along with Mark Wahlberg star in this adventure, fantasy and action film directed by Ruben Fleischer and based on the video game series Uncharted. Antonio Banderas will also be in the cast.

2. The Batman

For March 3 is scheduled to see – for the first time – Robert Pattinson dressed as Batman. Catwoman and Riddler will be the villains in this story that will follow the batman’s fight against crime and corruption in Gotham City. Batman’s last time in the movies was in Zack Snyder’s Justice League last year.

3. Downton Abbey: a new era

This story, which was born as a series and later turned into a film, has made fans of this historical drama wait as it was scheduled to premiere in 2021. Now it will be March 17, the date that the Crawley family and staff Downton will continue the story that began with the first film in 2019.

4. Dr. Strange in the multiverse of insanity

After the events of Spider-Man: No way home This tape is coming that will unite those facts with those of the series WandaVision Y Loki. The premiere is scheduled for May 5 in this film that will bring the chaos of those multiple realities that are going to collide with each other. It will be crazy as its title says.

5. Top Gun: Maverick

It is the sequel to the tape Top gun from 1986 and takes place 35 years after the events of the original film. It features legendary pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (played again by Tom Cruise), as the captain and new flight instructor at the Top Gun Fighter Pilot Academy in California. Its premiere is scheduled for the end of May 2022.

6. Jurassic World: Dominion

Chris Pratt returns to the scene with the familiar faces of this franchise. The actors of the first films return for this installment that will follow the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, in which Isla Nublar was destroyed and the freed dinosaurs scattered all over the world. In addition to Pratt will be Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neil.

7. Lightyear

It is the most anticipated animated film of the year. The premiere is scheduled for mid-June and will feature the story of Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Chris Evans in English), the hero who inspired the toy. The film will reveal how a young test pilot became the Space Ranger that is known today. It will be a Disney and Pixar movie.

8. Thor: Love and Thunder

The premiere of this film is scheduled for the beginning of July with director Taika Waititi again at the helm (he directed Thor: Ragnarok). The Australian actor Chris Hemsworth again arrives at the role of the god of Thunder and in the cast are Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson who return to their roles accompanied by Christian. Bale, who will be the villain Gorr, the butcher god. 9. Killers of the flower moon

This film does not have a release date, but it is known that it will arrive in 2022 and brings one of the most fruitful unions of the seventh art: Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. This crime drama, in which Robert de Niro also appears, is based on one of the darkest cases in American criminal history called Reign of Terror.



10. Black Panter: Wakanda Forever

The premiere of the second part of Black Panther, following the death of Chadwick Boseman in August 2020. Marvel Studios announced that they will no longer play Boseman’s character, King T’Challa, but will continue to explore those seen in the first film as Shuri (pictured) the sister of T’Challa. 11. The Flash

He is one of the most anticipated DC Comics superheroes since he will have his own movie after The Justice League. Ezra Miller will once again dress as the fastest man who now travels to a timeline in which the Earth is in crisis and its heroes lost or scattered. It will premiere in November.