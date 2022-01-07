The 10 stories to follow in the Clausura 2022

Mexican soccer starts up again this Thursday and here are what you should not miss

The Closing 2022 It has several stories to follow, due to the surprises that occurred in the winter, some of them starring teams like América, Chivas, Cruz Azul and Pumas.

Then in ESPN Digital We present what you should not miss in the tournament this first semester of 2022.

Soccer in Mexico begins this Thursday with the Atlético de San Luis vs. Pachuca ESPN

The reengineering of Cruz Azul

In Cruz Azul a rout was expected, but in exchange a “reengineering” was managed, which made it possible to rejuvenate the squad led by Juan Reynoso, with the arrival of players such as Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga, Erik Lira and the departure of Roberto Alvarado. Luis Romo and Jonathan Rodríguez.

The fight to avoid the fine of the percentage

Los Bravos de Juárez, Tijuana and Necaxa occupy the last three positions of the percentage table, so they are the main candidates to pay the fine, although Toluca is very close to those positions, along with Atlético de San Luis, Mazatlán, Gallos and Atlas.

Atlas, defending his crown



Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, all in one place. It is now available. Subscribe NOW.

In Atlas they celebrate the end of seven decades without a championship, but they have a peculiar situation. Those of Diego Cocca are champions, but they are five points away from the positions that make them worthy of a fine for the percentage issue. They should have a campaign similar to the previous one, to avoid the topic of this table and focus on defending the crown.

Santiago Solari’s last chance in America?

Santiago Solari presumes that in his two tournaments in front of América he has qualified for the league, but has been eliminated in the quarterfinal stage. The former Real Madrid coach has a new opportunity with the Eagles, seeking to win the championship and shine the prestige with which he arrived in Mexico.

Diego Valdés, in command of the attack of America

Diego Valdés is one of the main signings of America, the Chilean becomes one of the attack leaders of Santiago Solari’s team and comes with the reputation of being the engine of Santos’ offense. The Andean is 27 years old and a good performance with the azulcremas will help him continue to be considered by his team heading to Qatar 2022.

Query here all the news and results of Liga MX.

Rodolfo Pizarro left in 2019, heading to MLS, hoping to make the leap to Europe. At Inter Miami, the Pachuca youth squad could not present his best version and returns to the Rayados in 2022, in search of once again being one of the most sought-after players in Mexican football.

Pumas, again without reinforcements

Pumas returns to bet on the quarry and more with the departure of Erik Lira to Cruz Azul. So far, the auriazules do not report reinforcements for the Clausura 2022 and the semifinalist of the Apertura 2021 will once again rely on their basic forces.

Chivas and his experiment with Michel Leaño

Michel Leaño started as an interim at Chivas, but remained the official coach of the rojiblancos for the Clausura 2022. The young coach will seek to silence his detractors at the helm of the Flock, which last tournament was eliminated in the playoff phase.

Sebastián Córdova starred in one of the most spectacular signings on the winter market, when he left América to meet again with Miguel Herrera in Tigres. The bronze medalist at Tokyo 2020 was criticized for his uneven performance as a azulcrema and has a new opportunity in Nuevo León, heading to Qatar 2022.

A new battle against Covid-19

The Liga MX had a new meeting with all the clubs, to reinforce the sanitary protocols, in view of the rebound in infections prior to the Closing 2022. It is expected to comply with all sanitary controls and reduce infections as much as possible, which so far are around 116 active in Mexican football.