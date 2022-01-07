Tennis Australia error prompted deportation proceedings for Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is in deportation proceedings due to an error on the part of Tennis Australia (the Australian tennis federation), which communicated since December to the players and to the ATP itself that they could enter the country with a medical exemption, as long as it was proven that they had contracted COVID in the last six months, however, Since November 2021, the government informed the organization that this option would no longer be sufficient to enter the country.

Daily Mail and other media have leaked the documents that expose Tennis Australia’s error and for which Djokovic is isolated in a hotel waiting for his case to be resolved in court next Monday, January 10.

So Tennis Australia knew that Djokovic could not enter Australia?

Yes, or at least that is what the documents show. The Australian government document has fdated November 29, 2021 and details that only foreigners who have at least two doses of the COVID vaccine will be able to enter Australia.

The letter is signed by Greg Hunt, Australian Minister of Health, and who directs the letter to Craig Tiley, executive director of Tennis Australia and clarifies that those people who contracted the virus six months ago are not exempt from quarantining to enter the country.

“The Australian Border Force has warned that people must be fully vaccinated, as defined by ATAGI, to obtain a quarantine free entry into Australia.

“In relation to your specific questions, I can confirm that people who have contracted COVID-19 in the last six months and are seeking to enter Australia from abroad and have not received two doses of a vaccine approved or recognized by the Therapeutic Goods Administration nor are considered fully vaccinated “, indicates the document. We reiterate, this happened on November 29.

And what did Tennis Australia do?

Despite the response from the government that it would not allow foreigners to enter without full vaccination, Tennis Australia sent a letter December 7, 2021 to the ATP and to the players, in which it guaranteed that the unvaccinated could enter the country without any problem, as long as it was proven that they fell ill with COVID six months ago and therefore are eligible for medical exemption.

“Recent SARS-CoV-2 infection confirmed by PCR (after July 31, 2021), where vaccination can be postponed until six months after infection ‘, indicates the letter.

“If you fall into this category, please provide the laboratory PCR result of the first positive test, antibody levels if available, and evidence of any prior or subsequent vaccinations if relevant.” indicates the document.

With this, the tennis players had to show a certificate of medical exemption abroad and a medical exemption signed by an Australian doctor or an institution from the same countrys. And that’s what Djokovic did, based on the information that Tennis Australia shared with him and the rest of the tennis players participating in the Australian Open, so now the ball will go precisely to Tennis Australia for having omitted the information by the government.

In addition to Djokovic, the Czech tennis player, Renata Voracova, is in a similar case, because she is not vaccinated and her visa was rejected, as well as the medical exemption, and it is said that there are more cases like this prior to the Australian Open.