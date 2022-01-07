Tefi Russo’s joke in bad taste at Pollo Álvarez after the separation rumors

The Chicken Alvarez and his wife Tefi Russo they make up a very mediatic couple, who usually have the attention of the cameras and the public, due to the animator’s impressive empathy with the public, based on that quality of building bridges from his personality, and the visibility of his wife as a cook.

In 2020, the love between these two figures was transmuted to another stage when they decided to experience the enormous sensation of walking down the altar, of sealing the feeling with that step towards marriage. Thus a new stage was opened for this couple.

However, on several occasions the turbulence arose in the heaven of the marriage. To the limit that the own Chicken He put his body on it and patiently explained the different situations of ridiculousness that arose in the bosom of that home.

At Christmas, a wave of versions was activated due to a peculiar circumstance, since Joaquín celebrated the 24th with his paternal family without his wife, which caused his followers to consult him about the origin of that determination and many focused on a certain trend from Tefi not to share events with loved ones of Alvarez.

The noise grew to deep limits and stimulated Russo to go out and explain on their platforms with phrases such as: “We can see that we are a terrible marriage. The independence that we choose as a couple must obviously be very bad ”. A proclamation of an internal agreement with its singularities.

Now him Chicken He fell into the clutches of the coronavirus and had to isolate himself to go through intense symptoms, with a lot of fever and body aches. In this way, the communicator showed how he carries it with a kind of daily part for his followers.

Tefi She also jumped on her digital profiles and in order to joke with her husband, she exhibited a strange way of trying to get a smile from him. What did? The cook used a metaphor from the movie El Náufrago and painted a soccer ball with that iconic design, emulating what the character of Tom Hanks.

“We made Wilson the Chicken for his secluded week. Thanks for asking. It’s made a hanger but it’s a few days, “he wrote with the photo of his intervention on the ball. Some considered that the idea lacked grace and that it sounded more to leave him alone at Chicken in this trance.