Sylvester Stallone wants to be Frank Miller’s Batman

Sylvester Stallone could be a Batman twilight in a future movie, by his own admission.

When Sylvester Stallone agreed to be one of the members in ‘Suicide squad‘he joked that he was already a retired actor who could play the role of a shark. However, the facts show that not only is he going to try new things as the protagonist in a television series about the mafia, but they are opening doors for him to re-incarnate a new main role of superhero in the cinema.

The opening of this possibility comes from the wishes of Frank miller, who signed an acclaimed Batman twilight in the comics and when taking it to the big screen he has thought of the actor from ‘Rocky’ and ‘Rambo’. Stallone, far from insisting on his retirement, has picked up the glove at the proposal of a film by ‘The return of the dark knight’.

“It sounds very intriguing. I certainly relate to his (Batman) situation and the main concern would be: Do I still have fire in my guts at this age to make it interesting to watch? If the flame is still burning, which I suspect it is, since I have reflux and ulcers anyway, something will continue to simmer inside me. So yes, it would be a revelation. But we may have to rename the movie BAT BONES (“the bat in the bones”, in Spanish) if I lose more weight, “acknowledged Sylvester Stallone in a meeting with fans.

The story that Frank Miller devised in ‘The Return of the Dark Knight’ is that of a Retired Batman contemplating how Gotham has lost the battle against crime. Bruce Wayne decides to try to return as the ‘bat man’ with the limits and inconveniences of a man his age with a physically and emotionally charged past. The comic was published in 1986 and is considered a classic from comics for its aesthetics, its new way of facing the character and the reflections of the iconic superhero in his new adventure.

Frank Miller’s suggestion is not only important because he is the creator of this new version of Batman, but because he has also had experience in the cinema with the transfer of his stories’Sin City‘to the screens and the success of the passage of some of his comics to movies such as’300‘. He was also a screenwriter for some sequels to Robocop.

The truth is that Sylvester Stallone has taken a liking to movies originating from comic strips.

Since it was the jJudge Dredd In the film released in 1995, he has passed for being one of the villains of Marvel (Stakar Ogord) in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ movies or has put the voice to King Shark in ‘The Suicide Squad’.

