Stop everything! We caught Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello together again

The (apparently) ex-couple was spotted with the puppy on Thursday, we saw them all smiling, as they headed to a local park. Your Golden Retriever, Tarzan, was at the head of the ride, while Shawn I was holding the strap and Camila He walked alongside the two of them.

Despite this closeness and that they look more than happy next to their dog, we cannot help but remember that it was on November 17 of last year when together, through their Insta Stories, released a statement confirming rumors that there would be a break.

Could it be that the ‘sexy couple’ could be planning to resume their love?

“Hello guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever,” could be read in the publication that caused a stir among the followers of the sexy couple, that now he could be planning to take back that love.

In that statement They also wanted to clarify: “We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be best friends.” So it would seem that with this reunion yesterday to be together with the handsome Tarzan, they are doing just that.