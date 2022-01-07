Special Draw 254 of the Magi: results and numbers that fell on Thursday, January 6

The Mexico Lottery organizes on Thursday, January 6, the Special Draw No. 254 for the Three Kings Day. Find in this note all the results, numbers that fell, prizes and when the draw will be to be able to follow it LIVE and ONLINE.

The draw 254 for the Day of the Magi It will be this Thursday, January 6. This game is organized by the National Lottery of Mexico on the occasion of the celebration of the Three Kings Day. It starts at 20.00 CDMX schedule and the results can be found AT THE END OF THE NOTE once the draw is over.

The broadcast can be viewed LIVE and ONLINE at Lotenal’s official YouTube channel (CLICK HERE).

This giveaway awards a jackpot of $ 54 million pesos and giving a main prize with a series of 13 and a half million. The cost of the fraction is $ 60 pesos; while the cost of the series or whole is $ 1,200 pesos.

You can get your tickets or series in local sales agencies, foreign sales or online like tulotero.mx or applications like Broxel.

Special Draw no. 254 | Results Thursday, January 6 at Lotenal | National Lottery of the Magi

How much does it cost to participate in the Special draw of the National Lottery of Mexico

How to see the Special Draw of the Magi LIVE and ONLINE | National Lottery of Mexico

The Youtube channel National lottery will broadcast a live broadcast through this platform that can be reproduced all over the world.

Where can I buy tickets to participate in the Special Draw 254 of the Magi | Lotenal

