Solari seeks to ‘imitate’ Piojo and be champion in his third tournament

Tonight in Puebla, America begins his walk through the Closing 2022, a tournament in which they seek their revenge, after in 2021 they were left empty-handed by failing to win any of the titles they disputed.

In addition, it will be the third tournament of Santiago Solari as helmsman of the Eagles, so he hopes that after the failures in the Guard1anes and Apertura 2021, he can finally give glory to those of Coapa as happened to Miguel Herrera, who in his two spells at the head of América, got his titles right in the third tournament.

2021 was left behind for Solari and his pupils, because the Argentine prefers to leave behind the analysis of the tournaments in which he failed and warned that they have returned from the winter break with renewed illusions and with the aim of qualifying and reaching the Liguilla in good shape to get the title that so much has been denied.

“We leave the analyzes for the nostalgic ones, we face this year with renewed illusions, we have a great capacity for work at the collective level, we want to qualify and reach that second tournament in the best possible way,” declared the Azulcrema coach at a press conference .

In his first experience as helmsman of the Eagles, the ‘Louse’ managed to be Champion in the Closing 2013, in that epic Final defined in penalties against the Blue Cross. Upon his return in 2017, in the same way in his third contest, that is, the Opening 2018, the Louse returned to deliver another title, and curiously the Machine was once again his victim.

Now, the American fans hope that Solari emulate Herrera in his third championship on the azulcrema bench and conquer the League, which has escaped it in the Quarterfinals on the two occasions in which he has led the Eagles.

