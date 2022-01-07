small, portable and ideal for the home

Samsung always brings something wild to CES, and this year is no different. The Freestyle is a small $ 899 projector that feels tailor-made for the millennials.

Yes, it can double as a television with the ability to project up to a 100-inch screen onto seemingly any surface, but it can also be a speaker, light, or star projector.

There’s a lot to say here, so we’re breaking it all down and sharing some insights from our conversation with Dan Schinasi at Samsung, director of TV product planning, and Lydia Cho, head of TV product marketing.

The Freestyle projector is now available to pre-order in the United States for $ 899 and will begin shipping on January 24.

Like The Frame, which imitates art, or The Sero, which changes from horizontal to vertical, The Freestyle is the latest in a long line of lifestyle home entertainment products from Samsung. It is described as a “portable display”, which is appropriate.

The Freestyle itself looks like a boat-shaped projector that sits on a base that can rotate up to 180 degrees. It is also quite light at less than 2 pounds and takes up much less space than a conventional projector. However, we’ll have to see it in person to see how it compares to Anker’s Nebula projectors. You can easily carry this device in one hand or store it in a bag for easy portability.

And ready to go, you will get everything you need to use it. Since the base is built in, you can place The Freestyle to project onto a wall, ceiling, or really any surface imaginable.

“I always imagined like, hey, what if you put your TV on the ceiling? Oh well that’s a dangerous thing right. But now you could use The Freestyle to lie down and just be, you know, watching it from anywhere.” says Cho.

The Freestyle is powered via USB-C, and once you plug it in, you’re ready to project up to a 100-inch screen. The smallest that can be projected is 30 inches. It will automatically focus for a clear view, and thanks to on-board sensors like gyros, you’ll also be able to automatically level the screen. The Freestyle also offers a full view with 1080p HDR capability, which is quite impressive for a projector of this size. Samsung also promises strong sound with built-in 360-degree audio.

There are also microphones enabled for voice control both near and far. This way, you can ask Bixby or Amazon’s Alexa for specific content to watch. You can also ask more smart speaker-focused questions, like the weather or a fun fact. And if privacy is a concern, you can unplug the mic.

“It has all the smart features that you would expect from Samsung,” says Schinasi. That means it has a Tizen interface with support for the main streaming services, a game mode, and compatibility with AirPlay or Google Cast. You just have to make sure Freestyle is connected to Wi-Fi. It also notes that The Freestyle will double as a SmartThings hub for smart home connectivity. And while Freestyle doesn’t have many ports, you’ll find a micro HDMI port and a USB-C port.

It is also a lamp, speaker and accessory compatible

As we hinted earlier, The Freestyle can also be a lamp. A lens cap is included that can act as a filter for some light shows, including a starry night look or a lava lamp effect. The light display can also be sound-reactive, so it can in turn sync with a playlist for a full immersive light show.

The Freestyle can also be connected and used as a standalone speaker. We haven’t heard about the sound quality yet, but we imagine it can have a big impact given our experience with other Samsung devices like TVs and sound bars.

The Freestyle will only be sold in white, over what appears to be an aluminum and metal finish, so while it’s a fun product, the choice of color is limited.

And for those who want to take it on the go, Samsung is selling a carrying case for $ 59.99. Those who pre-order The Freestyle before January 24 will get that case for free.

The Freestyle is certainly a unique and expensive product that feels aimed at someone who wants one device rather than many. Given the large number of accessories for it, as well as its functionality as a television or speaker, it is truly designed for a millennial.

We’re naming The Freestyle a finalist for Most Innovative Home Entertainment and TV Accessory for CES 2022. It’s not the most affordable category in the TV space, but it offers a lot for its $ 899 price tag. We’ll be back coming soon with a full, hands-on review of The Freestyle in the coming weeks.

