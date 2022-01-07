Shocking! Nicolas Cage assures that a horse wanted to kill him in the recording of his last film | Movie theater

In the world of cinema the presence of children or animals can complicate any shoot because it is almost impossible to guarantee that they follow the orders of the director. In the case of the actor, Nicolas Cage , he has worked with horses on many occasions and it had always been a wonderful experience, he said in his own words, until he crossed paths with ‘Rain Man’, in the film Butcher’s Crossing and, according to him, for some unknown reason, this he hated it with all his might.

“I was in Blackfoot Country. ‘Rain Man’ kept trying to throw me to the ground to try to smash my head with his hooves, and I had to stand up every time and be nice to him, and then he would head butt me. No it was no fun “, explained during a talk with other interpreters organized by ‘The Hollywood Reporter ‘.

It may interest you: End of the year special: the films that will be released in 2022

According to the man, the equine wanted to kill him And, although at first he tried to be tough in front of the rest of the cast, in the end he ended up deciding that he did not deserve to risk his life and asked that a double be used for the last scene in which he should appear riding a horse.

“Rain Man wanted to kill me, no doubt”, he insisted, exposing the seriousness of the danger he ran. In a sequence in which he had to gallop in the middle of a stampede of buffalo, the horse began to behave strangely and he came to think that he was going to be crushed to death. “As you can see, I have PTSD because of him. I have not been able to overcome it.” Cage stated.

To the surprise of Nicolas and many people on his prep team, it turns out that Jonathan Majors, another of the actors I was talking to while narrating his story, he has also had the opportunity to working with the same animal in front of the cameras and had no problem with it.