Serie A | AC Milan overtakes AS Roma and puts pressure on Inter

In his eagerness to be able to discuss the Scudetto against Inter Milan, the AC Milan I had an uncomfortable match today, receiving the AS Roma by José Mourinho. Two very competitive teams, author and seeking to establish themselves in the top positions, although the giallorossi something below the rossoneri, but looking closely at those highly coveted European outposts.

And a game that began with some controversy, since Olivier Giroud’s first goal came after a more than controversial penalty, reviewed by the referee in the VAR and on which there was room for various interpretations. But the Frenchman did not fail in the 8 ‘; While Junior Messias at 17 ‘doubled the local advantage. Two goals that forced the visitors to advance lines, although they knew how to stop the attacks against the San Siro.

AC Milan keeps the pulse

But before coming to rest, Tammy Abraham had given the Trigorians reasons to dream (40 ‘)Every time he scored the goal that cut the differences and presented a very different panorama for the second half. Where those of Stefano Pioli took a clear step back aided by the great Romanista push, which went around the area of ​​their rival much more.

Until in 74 ‘, in an interned by Theo Hernández on the left wing, Rick Karsdorp blocked him to commit a foul and see the second yellow card. Those of José Mourinho stayed with one less player, and that’s how the third goal came, by Rafael Leao in minute 82 when he stood alone in front of the rival goal after a pass from Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

But there was time for more, since in the discount Mancini was also expelled by committing a penalty on Rafael Leao. A maximum penalty that Zlatan Ibrahimovic failed, and thus closed the triumph of the San Siro team, which manages to put pressure on Inter Milan whose match this day was postponed.