Selena Gomez Wants Classes to Be Taught in Schools on Mental Health | Famous
After opening up to the world about her bipolar disorder issues, Selena Gomez said she has “high aspirations” for education in the field of mental health care, in order to eradicate the stigma towards depression, anxiety and other mental afflictions.
The 29-year-old actress and singer became a huge advocate for mental health after she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder three years ago, she realized that there are many prejudices and a lack of information about mental illness.
“I want so many things to change in that area, and I wanted people of all ages to understand that the mind is not simple,” he told People in 2020.
You want mental health care to be part of your education
When asked in a recent interview about her ambitions, the celebrity was blunt: “Changing the narrative on mental health and create a curriculum that hopefully can be implemented in schools or a resource system that is at hand, “the singer told InStyle.
“I am so passionate about it that I think I will continue to be for the rest of my life. Especially since the pandemic started, there are so many people I know who are eager for help, but have no idea how to get it. I have great aspirations for that field and I really want to implement more education about it, “he added to the magazine.
“We believe that it is important to help young people where they are – in schools – and that learning about mental health is as important as any other topic,” he explained.
Selena suffers from bipolar disorder
The singer of hits like ‘Come & Get It’ was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, after being treated for her lupus and receiving a kidney transplant.
To cope with these problems, he recited the mantra: You are going to help people. “(That’s) what really helped me to continue,” he said.
“There came a time when Instagram became my whole world and it was truly dangerous,” he added to InStyle. “Taking a break from social media was the best decision I have made for my mental health. I have created a system where I do not have my passwords. And the unnecessary comparisons and hatred disappeared once I put my cell phone aside. I still have moments in which that strange feeling returns, but now I have a better relationship with myself, “she concluded.