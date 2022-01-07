Selena Gómez launches “Wondermind”, an app to help people with mental health disorders

Selena Gomez joins her mother, Mandy Teefey, and businesswoman Daniella Pierson to launch “Wondermind”, an application focused on helping all those who seek solutions to their problems of mental health.

This was announced on the recently created Instagram account: officialwondermind. In 2022, this platform will be available that will connect all users to create a “community” where the most intimate issues can be discussed openly.

Its creators defined this space as “An ecosystem of mental exercise”, that is, like sports apps, but with instructions on how train the brain to overcome problems.

Gomez revealed on several occasions that he has suffered many years of bipolarity and that he managed to overcome it with some of the tricks that he will share in this new business that will feature podcast, videos and also objects that can be bought.

“It is not good to spend so much time with the mobile because your body and your mind grow apart. For this reason, we will offer products that will help you in a tangible way ”, declared Teefey.

“Talk about your trauma and expose your deeper feelings it can be terrifying, but it helps to feel less lonely ”, said the founders of this space dedicated to mental health.

There is no doubt that the singer is increasingly diversifying her businesses. Last year he starred in a Disney + series, premiered an album in spanishHe took another line of makeup from his brand Rare.

On October 10, World Mental Health Day was celebrated and many artists came out to speak on the subject to raise awareness of its importance. Selena Gomez He also took the opportunity to share his experience and encourage his millions of followers.

In an interview with Dr. Vivec Murthy, the young woman revealed that in addition to suffering mental health problems for years, presented older symptoms of depression during the first months of the pandemic. And to help his fans, he also told how he managed to overcome it.

“In the beginning, I couldn’t handle it well. I fell into a kind of beginning depression. But then I started going to a place where I wrote and was active, and I think that made me force myself to overcome it, “said Selena during the talk with Murthy. And she added that in addition to keeping busy, spend time with quality people and with his family he also helped her to get ahead.

About the pandemic, the singer admitted that what was most difficult for her was to stop doing activities related to her usual work, such as traveling and connecting with her fans. But to remedy it, he focused on other areas of his profession and took advantage of the time to launch your own beauty line Rare Beauty.

Besides the mental health, Selena talked about your problem with social media and revealed how she copes today. The singer suffered a major depression two years ago that led her to go through rehabilitation And, since then, he decided to change his relationship with the networks.

“Even though I use the networks, I make sure to approve and write all the things that I want to publish. But I don’t look at them or have them on the phone. I really believe there is something in them and in their technology that have to do with the increase in feelings of loneliness and disconnection”, He expressed in conversation with his doctor.