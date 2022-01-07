Sebastián Yatra surprises in cumbia rhythm with Betiana Blum as guest

Sebastián Yatra presented “Passenger love”, his first song of the year that will be part of his next album Dharma. The expected material will be released worldwide on January 28.

The song, to the rhythm of the cumbia, was composed by the Colombian artist together with Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo, who also produced the song.

Sebastián Yatra and his interest in Argentine cumbia

“Passenger Love” has its corresponding video that was a trend a few hours after its departure. A very funny clip filmed in Buenos Aires, in the neighborhood of Villa Lugano.

It had the participation of the actress Betiana Blum. The idea came from Yatra and was led by the visual contributor to “Bye” Y “Ideal girl”, Joaquín Cambre.

The story is about an unknown woman, dressed as a bride, who unexpectedly gets into the car that Sebastián Yatra is traveling. Her intention: to find her boyfriend to get married. Before the wedding, the singer participates in a soccer match where various things happen.

What will “Dharma” be like, Sebastián Yatra’s long-awaited album

Less and less is missing for the appearance of this third work by the artist. Dharma It will have a total of 17 songs and demonstrates the versatility of Yatra through various musical styles.

The video clip was filmed at the Fernan Nuñez Palace in Madrid.

Fans will enjoy the mega hit “Tacones Rojos”, which features 176 million views combined and maintains its position within Spotify’s Global Top 100 list.

His tracklist will feature the triple platinum single, “Couple of the Year,” the track “Ideal Girl” and his Latin Grammy-nominated track “Adiós.” All of them were released last year.

She dazzled in Venice with her elegant looks. (Photo: Instagram / @ sebastianyatra)

Sebastián Yatra, in the fight for the Oscar award

The Colombian was among the finalists for nominations in the Best Original Song category. Also appear Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and Jay-Z.

The Ballad “Two Little Caterpillars “, composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, from the soundtrack of the animated film “Charm”, is among the 15 competitors. Beyoncé’s “Be Alive” for “King Richard” and her husband Jay-Z’s “Guns Go Bang,” featured in the western “The Harder They Fall,” are some of the remainder.

Sebastián Yatra surprised with his message on social networks

The song from the film “Encanto” also appears at the 2022 Golden Globes Awards. Days ago, the singer left a message to his followers about the nomination while enjoying a few days of vacation.

“I’m a bit disconnected these days without my cell phone but I have to make this video because I’m super mega grateful with a news that they just gave us and is that ‘Dos Oruguitas’ from ‘Encanto’ is nominated for the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice ”.