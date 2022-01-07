Rubens Sambueza received praise for his good performance in debut with Atlético de San Luis

(Video: Courtesy ESPN)

To their 38 years old, Rubens Sambueza debuted in an official tournament with his sixth team in Mexican soccer. Despite his experience, Atlético San Luis coach Marcelo Méndez decided to give the Argentine footballer the confidence to start as part of the starting team. As a reply, Sambu he looked like one of the best players on the pitch and won the praise of the fans, but also some national football experts.

The ball rolled on the court of the Alfonso Lastras Stadium and the midfielder from Neuquén, Argentina, ran with classic momentum that he has been seen since his arrival in Mexico. His extensive experience and vision of the field, as well as the years in which he has managed to know almost perfectly the dynamics of the local league, allowed him perform naturally and fluently in a team that he only knew as a rival.

From the beginning he reaffirmed his creativity and initiative for the distribution of the game in the Potosi grass, but he was also close to registering his first assist for a goal from a set piece play. At minute 26, after being fouled, he outlined to send a cross a few meters from the goal defended by Oscar Ustari. The trajectory of the ball was so precise that it did not take long to find a finisher.

In the heart of the smallest rectangle, German Berterame He rose to hit the Argentine’s service with his head. He barely had time to get to the appointment with the ball, but failed to direct the shot. As a result, number five went one way and the home side missed the first clear opportunity to open the scoring.

Minutes later, St. Louis number 10 also earned his first yellow card. After contesting a ball in midfield, he knocked down an opponent and the referee sanctioned against him. However, he failed to hide his angry temper and After he had made a claim, the central judge showed him the yellow card. In response, the fans in the stands booed the decision, but the player continued to play normally.

The debut of Sambu was overshadowed by the defeat his team suffered. At minute 60, Nico Ibañez scored the first goal of the tournament and put Bella Airosa’s team ahead. Thanks to a timely overflow, Víctor Guzmán managed to approach the area from one of the sides and sent an accurate service. The scorer barely had time to hit the ball and beat Marcelo Barovero. The Argentine repeated the dose to 95 by way of the penalty.

Despite the defeat, the name of Rubens Sambueza became a trend on social networks due to his constant participation in the actions. Even the controversial sports journalist David faitelson He dedicated a message to him through his verified Twitter account. “The news is that Sambueza continues to play and continues to make a difference”However, he clarified that “the MX League returned. Spectacular football, not yet ”, in his account @Faitelson_ESPN.

“At 38 years old, Rubens Sambueza is much more of a player than anyone who has been in attack for America in the last 4-5 years”, “What Rubens Sambueza plays is impressive”, “Rubens Sambueza with his 38 years would contribute more than Mauro Lainez or any other footballer” and “Rubens Sambueza is officially the best footballer who has worn those colors”, are some of the comments that were read on social networks.

