Robert Pattinson continues to be criticized for “giving himself to be desired” with the Harry Potter special – Publimetro Colombia

The Harry Potter Anniversary Special (Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts) It has been a success this beginning of the year, however, there are several things that have divided opinions. There is not only the fact that the actress JK Rowling was not invited – presumably because of her transphobic comments – or that confused Emma Roberts with Emma Watson but in addition, several actors were absent as Julie Walters, Maggie Smith Y Robert Pattinson.

The latter gave life to Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire 2005, stealing the breath of some fans. Although it was a small role, it does carry some weight in the story so many expected the actor to give his testimony as a member of the original cast.

“Robert Pattinson not being at the Harry Potter reunion when talking about Cedrick’s death is an absolute CRIME,” wrote one fan.

But he was not present at the HBO Max event, becoming the target of criticism for “giving himself to be desired.” Notably, Pattinson is often widely criticized for his pessimistic attitude and lack of “professionalism,” something only haters assume because he has proven to be a rising star.

“Robert Pattinson actually pretended he wasn’t in Harry Potter,” another user posted.

Of course, Pattinson’s absence was likely due to his busy filming The Batman, one of DC Comics’ most ambitious projects to be released this year.

The actor has spoken few times about his role in the Harry Potter saga but on one occasion, he revealed that he was grateful for the opportunity he was given.

“I love that movie [’El cáliz de fuego’]… I am clear that I would not be an actor if it weren’t for her. In addition, the atmosphere that was breathed in ‘Harry Potter’ was super pleasant. Even compared to all the movies I’ve made since, it made me feel very protected, “he said.

“I wonder if Robert Pattinson remembers he was in Harry Potter”, a fan commented.

The actor is usually very reserved about his projects although it is known that in the past he hated being part of one of the most important youth sagas: Twilight, by Stephenie Meyer.

Robert Pattinson is more than “a vampire boy”

When it was announced that Robert Pattinson had been chosen as the new BatmanOpinions were very divided between those who were willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and those who could not believe that “the vampire boy” could handle the role.

While some have not surpassed Christian Bale and Ben Affleck’s Batman, there was the possibility that Nicholas Hoult, who had already played a hero in X-Men, will star in the remake. Ultimately it was Pattinson who surprised the producers, taking the role.

It was then that little by little key images emerged that revealed what the actor would be like in the skin of Bruce Wayne, leaving many speechless.

“To be honest, it was less acidic than I expected. It’s so much more fun when you’re underdog. There are no expectations of you “said the actor in 2019, when news broke that immediately made him the target of criticism.