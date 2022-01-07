Robert Downey Jr. saddens Marvel fans with his peculiar farewell to Iron Man | Big Bang

Robert Downey Jr. It was already a name of the most respected – controversies aside – in Hollywood, although 2008 changed everything. Marvel opted for him to play Tony Stark, a millionaire businessman and genius scientist who ended up designing his own armor to become Iron Man.

In this way, the homonymous film to the superhero headed a cinematic universe of interconnected films whose arc would end with Avengers: Endgame (2019). Eleven years after that beginning, The Brightest Avenger said goodbye to his fans in one of the most memorable endings of recent years.

Now, and in connection with this, it seems that the actor has wanted to turn the page. The fans have not missed the detail, despite being a small detail in the actor’s social networks:

His Twitter header photo, which housed his character’s armor, has become one of himself. And it is that although the actor was most closely linked to the Avenger, It seems that you have understood that it is time to turn the page.

After two films after the death of the character, the American has even produced a series for the competition, DC. Thus, It seems that the time to leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe behind has come.

His fans, most hurt

Those who have not understood this step forward have been his followers. Although there are many who understand that it is time to leave it behind, others have been most affected by seeing that Iron Man will no longer wear the armor.

The networks, as always, have given their most sincere opinion on the matter:

BACK WITH YOUR IRON MAN HEADER PLEASE ARE PEOPLE GOING DOWN ROBERT 💔 – rdj killed misha! (@stwrkz) July 1, 2021

Robert took out the header from iron man, it can’t be, it’s just destroying my soul – bo (lu) da🌙 LOKI SPOILERS (@bldxvazquez) July 1, 2021

Very sad and without being able to assume it, the marvelitas refuse to accept it. Of course, it will probably not last long: the near future of Marvel Studios is the most exciting, and they will surely have new characters to grow fond of.