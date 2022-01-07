Rihanna withdraws the lawsuit against her father a few days before the trial | Present

In case the world of pop divas didn’t have enough parent-child legal battles with which it refers to the legal custody of Britney Spears, now another is in the spotlight: that of Rihanna with his father. A dispute that originated when the singer filed a lawsuit in which she accused her father of using her name for financial purposes without her consent. Of course, in this case the matter is not newsworthy because the litigation has become complicated, but rather the opposite, since, The Barbadian has dropped the charges against Ronald Fenty within weeks of the trial.

As explained by the portal Online radar, the first oral hearing between Rihanna and his father will not come to pass by decision of the interpreter of umbrella, despite the fact that it was scheduled for next September 22. Something that calls even more attention if possible considering that this meeting should already have happened in June, but that it had to be delayed because the singer was unable to travel to go in person due to the mobility restrictions of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom , where she was at that time.

So everything points to Rihanna He has decided to let the water run and solve the problems with his father in ways other than the legal ones, unless they have already reached some kind of understanding.

Why did Rihanna report her father?

It was in 2019 when Rihanna assured that her father, Ronald Fenty, created in 2017 a company called Fenty Entertainment with which he was posing as an intermediary or representative of her to try to earn money at her expense behind her back. What’s more, as the artist denounced at the time, her father’s company would have supposedly negotiated fifteen concerts in Latin America for millionaire profits and thus fraudulently enrich themselves and without her consent to use her image or her name. . A more obvious mess even considering that both have used Fenty, the family name, for their respective brands (Fenty Beauty or Savage x Fenty, in the case of Rihanna).

It should be noted that on more than one occasion the interpreter of Rude boy She has talked about the complicated relationship she has had with her father for most of her life, especially in her childhood. A few years marked by episodes of mistreatment of his mother and her father’s addiction problems, until their marriage ended when she was 14 years old. However, in an interview on the show Oprah Winfrey She said that she had been able to forgive him and that she did not hold a grudge for past issues.