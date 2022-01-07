‘Revolutionary Road’: why Kate Winslet almost cried when she saw how much Leonardo DiCaprio has changed since ‘Titanic’

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio met on the set of Titanic, where they forged a bond for life. But their second meeting for a movie was on Revolutionary path, where they played a couple different from their own Titanic counterparts

The two acknowledged that they went through a lot of changes over the years after meeting. But one of those changes DiCaprio went through made Winslet almost cry.

Kate Winslet would let Leonardo DiCaprio strangle her until she passed out on ‘Revolutionary Road’

The benefit of being such good friends is that both Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet knew what boundaries to cross in their performances. This was especially important in Revolutionary path, which follows a volatile married couple on the brink of a collapsing marriage.

According to the Guardian, Both Winslet and DiCaprio expressed how willing they were to go to difficult places for their characters.

“We were very interested in letting him go and seeing where he was going,” Winslet said. “I was like, ‘If you want to destroy me, okay, you want to destroy me.’

DiCaprio also confirmed Winslet’s passion, while explaining how their friendship influenced their performances.

“We are old friends and we know where we can go together,” he added. “She will let me strangle her until she literally passes out on the scene.”

Due to the nature of the film, emotions were also very high between all parties involved.

“In the middle of [filming a confrontational scene over breakfast] Leo and I were completely hysterical, ”Winslet continued. “We had to laugh or else we were going to cry.”

But there was an incident that also nearly brought the Oscar winner to tears. And it was after seeing what changed in her lifelong friend after so many years.

Why Kate Winslet almost cries when she sees how much Leonardo DiCaprio has changed since ‘Titanic’

Both Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio acknowledged that they went through many changes after their Titanic days. The couple explored their transformations from young 20-year-old actors to seasoned veterans in an interview at a press conference.

“We don’t consider the director and producers involved as father figures, which is what we did in our teens and when we did. TitanicDiCaprio recalled according to Blackfilm. “I think we go into movies now as equal pieces of the puzzle and come up with our own ideas about what we think the movie should be.”

But for Winslet, the changes she witnessed in DiCaprio resonated with her a little more personally.

He’s kinder than he was, if that’s possible. He’s more fun than he was if that’s possible and he’s a better actor than he was even if that’s possible, ”Winslet said.

He added that he was moved and cried to see the things that DiCaprio could now do as an artist and as a human being.

“I had to restrain myself not to cry because I was seeing someone for whom I have a lot of respect doing things as an actor that I had never seen him do before,” Winslet confided. “And transform his face into positions that I had never seen him do before as an actor and as a person.”

Kate Winslet couldn’t stop crying after meeting Leonardo DiCaprio again

Kate Winslet recently made headlines for saying she couldn’t hold back her tears this time when she met DiCaprio again. However, the circumstances were quite different from his Revolutionary path days.

“I couldn’t stop crying,” Winslet told The Guadian. I’ve known him for half my life! Not that I have met in New York or that he was in London and had a chance to have dinner or coffee and catch up. We have not been able to leave our countries ”.

Like most people, it was the pandemic that kept them apart.

“Like so many friends worldwide, we have missed each other because of Covid. He is my friend, my very close friend. We are united for life ”, he shared.

