retires to save his son

He was a player for SSC Venezia, Atalanta BC or Modena FC, among others. Later, he continued linked to the world of football as a coach. Now, at 47, he has decided to put an end to his sports career for an emotional cause: save your son Leonardo, five years old and diagnosed with Leukemia two years ago.

“The chemotherapy was devastating. An agony to live every day. When they told me that my son needed me, I did not think twice. We have carried out all the compatibility tests, it has been discovered that we can proceed,” he explained to the Corriere della Sera.

As he has told, Pavan will enter the Gaslini Hospital, one of the most cutting-edge in Europe in the treatment of this type of cancer, next Monday, January 10. The next day the operation will proceed so that you can donate marrow your little one. However, it is not yet known if this will fix your problem.

The last position the technician held was in the Vis Pesaro 1898, of which he was dismissed, precisely, in February 2020. An ‘annus horribilis’ for humanity in general due to the coronavirus pandemic and for Simone twice. Since then, he has been forced to reject several job offers to dedicate himself body and soul to his child.