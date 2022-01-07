Results of Special Draw 254: LIST of winners of the National Lottery January 6, 2022

This Thursday, January 6, the National lottery carried out the editing on Special Draw 254 dedicated to wise men, in which thousands of people participated in the hope of winning the jackpot worth 54 million pesos.

In this sense, the results of the Special Draw 254 They were given through a live broadcast on social networks of the National lottery. Here we tell you the complete list with winning numbers.

Results of the Special Draw 254 of the Magi

To find out if you are the winner of any of the prizes of the Special Draw 254All you have to do is click on THIS LINK to see if your lucky piece was awarded.

Special Draw 254 of the National Lottery, with a purse of 54 million pesos, with a main prize of 13.5 million.

First number: 16232

Second Prize Number: 49495

Complete list of winning numbers of the Special Draw 254 of January 6, 2022 / YouTube Screenshot: National Lottery

The Special Draw 254 It was held in the Draw Room of the Moro Building of the National Lottery, this January 6, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

The special draw was held in honor of the Three Kings Day, one of the most traditional days in Mexico. Since the Spanish colonization and until today, many families celebrate that children wake up very early to open the gifts that Their Majesties the Three Wise Men.

January 6 is a holiday of games and family gatherings where everything is special and where children continue to believe in the magic of Christmas. Let us remember that on the 5th, the Three Wise Men leave the gifts while the children sleep, so that the 6th is celebrated as a family with the traditional Rosca de Reyes.

Follow Binary Herald on Google News, CLICK HERE.