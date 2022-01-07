Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe ‘wouldn’t change a thing’ for having famous parents

Read the article

Ava clarified that she is “currently … figuring out” what she wants to do for a living, adding, “From time to time I ‘influence’ brands on social media and until recently I was in college.” On a later slide, Ava wrote that she studied “a lot of psychology, sociology, and social welfare” at her university.

The Cruel Intentions co-stars welcomed Ava in 1999, followed by their 18-year-old son Deacon four years later. The former couple separated in 2006 and Witherspoon welcomed their son Tennessee, now 9, with her husband. Jim Toth. The Alum Shooter, meanwhile, shares his 10-year-old daughter Kai with his ex Alexis Knapp.

Witherspoon and Ryan’s eldest son graduated from high school in 2018, and the actress told him Ellen Degeneres the following year he “lay in his bed and cried” when Ava left for college. “It’s hard,” the Wild star said in May 2019. “I never imagined how my mom felt, [Betty Reese]. “

As her daughter grows, the Whiskey in a Teacup The author has supported her relationship with Owen mahoney, commenting on a June 2021 Instagram photo of the duo with a heart-eye emoji. “These two,” he gushed at the time.