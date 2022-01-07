Real Madrid and Anne Hathaway, Roberto Leal vs Rey Gaspar

The eve of Kings, Wednesday, Telecinco received a great gift: the match between the Alcoyano and the Real Madrid. The match of Copa del Rey was followed by 2,734,000 viewers and obtained a magnificent 18.3% of Compartir.

The second option was the movie Compulsive scammers, starring Anne Hathaway Y Rebel Wilson in Antennas 3. It signed an 11.7% share of the screen with 1,377,000 people.

In The 1, Journey to the center of TV it registered 9.3% with 1,425,000 viewers. Then the movie A ten meter trip, in its umpteenth broadcast, it was 8.3% with 1,048,000 followers.

The mountain between us, movie of Four, obtained 6.3% with 701,000 fans. Much worse it was to The sixth with Network of lies that did not exceed 4.2% with 481,000 people.

In the afternoon, The 1 relayed the Kings Parade from Madrid, at the end of which the three Wise Men spoke, and in which the King Gaspar It was the most applauded and the one that swept the Networks. The public channel was followed by 1,034,000 children and adults and signed 9.1% of Compartir.

Meanwhile, in Antenna 3 triumphed Pass word with 19.3% and 2,381,000 Rosco fans. His rival in Telecinco, It’s already eight, obtained 8.6% with 1,055,000 followers of Sonsoles Ónega.

Also noteworthy is the weak 12.1% of Save me Orange with collaborators disguised as Three Wise Men who saw 1,292,000 followers of Telecinco, exactly 300,000 less than fans of Bitter land that won the magazine with 15.2% and 1,592,000 followers of the Turkish series.

[email protected] was also imposed in Compartir -that yes, by the minimum- to Ana Rosa’s program (16.7% and 16.4%, respectively).