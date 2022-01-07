ranking of the best meme king movies

You can’t not like Nicolas Cage. Even if it is only because of his memes, we all carry Nicolas Cage in our 21st century DNA, there, in a gene of our own next to that of The Simpson. When we think of an uncontrolled reaction, nobody represents us like him. His unclassifiable filmography, his indescribable acting methods, his eccentric private life that includes five marriages (one of three months), a lot of debauchery and problems with the treasury and hairstyles that made many men dream of hair grafting before they opened the first clinics in Turkey, all this, have made him the most iconic cursed star of contemporary cinema. And the internet. Because if the metaverse exists, it is Nicolas Cage and not Mark Zuckerberg the king of a parallel life on the internet.

Nicolas Cage’s career is a dramatic arc from Scorsese’s movie. Nicolas Kim Coppola (so called) is the nephew of Francis Ford Coppola, but although several of his early roles were for the acclaimed director of The street law, Cotton club Y Peggy Sue got marriedNicolas had changed his last name to make it clear that his success was not going to be due to him. She preferred to be related to Luke Cage, the machado superhero from blackxplotation from Marvel. At that time, nobody knew that the fate of the actor was closer to the cartoons (and that bastard son of his who are the memes) than to the director of El godfather. Even Nicolas Cage didn’t know.

Thus began his own story of the rise and fall of a star. Nicolas Cage made a name for himself in independent filmmaking before winning an Oscar and becoming a superstar. During the 90s, he worked with Michael Bay, John Woo, Brian de Palma and the greatest directors of his time; and got to direct his own movie, Sonny, one of the first roles of James Franco, as if Cage was already looking for a successor. And then, misfortune.

At the peak of his career Cage had his own Indiana Jones adventure saga, The search, and with Ghost rider became one of the first superheroes before Marvel was Marvel. But when what would be his last job with a large studio arrived, Ghost Rider: Spirit of VengeanceThe sound hit of the movie was coupled with the bad reputation of the actor (he had “treated”, for example, sinusitis with cocaine during a shoot), with a pile of debts and problems with finances until ruining his career. By then Nicolas Cage had already been enthroned as the King of the Internet.

Starting in 2012, he launched into infamous low-budget films and guilty pleasures until little by little he has been rebuilding his image within, again, independent cinema. With a fundamental difference with respect to his first films: when Nicolas Cage makes a movie now, he plays two roles: the character and Nicolas Cage. That’s how Mandy Y Color Out of Space they have become some of the best titles of his career.

Now it’s about to release Pig, which will surprise those who do not see in the actor anything other than an actor, and a movie doing himself, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Who if not Nicolas Cage was going to play such a role? And now, closing the circle, the prodigal son is going back to work for a great studio after all these years. How? Playing Dracula in Renfield, thus recovering the role of vampire that precipitated his success on the internet. “Do not tell me!” (“You don’t say?”).

The viral success of Nicolas Cage is so great that when you review his filmography it is surprising how many movies (and quite the opposite) he has done. He is a deranged heir to the school of Dennis Hopper, Jack Nicholson and Al Pacino, and so you don’t forget what a good actor he is, here are 10 movies to prove it.