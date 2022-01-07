ranking of the best meme king movies
You can’t not like Nicolas Cage. Even if it is only because of his memes, we all carry Nicolas Cage in our 21st century DNA, there, in a gene of our own next to that of The Simpson. When we think of an uncontrolled reaction, nobody represents us like him. His unclassifiable filmography, his indescribable acting methods, his eccentric private life that includes five marriages (one of three months), a lot of debauchery and problems with the treasury and hairstyles that made many men dream of hair grafting before they opened the first clinics in Turkey, all this, have made him the most iconic cursed star of contemporary cinema. And the internet. Because if the metaverse exists, it is Nicolas Cage and not Mark Zuckerberg the king of a parallel life on the internet.
Nicolas Cage’s career is a dramatic arc from Scorsese’s movie. Nicolas Kim Coppola (so called) is the nephew of Francis Ford Coppola, but although several of his early roles were for the acclaimed director of The street law, Cotton club Y Peggy Sue got marriedNicolas had changed his last name to make it clear that his success was not going to be due to him. She preferred to be related to Luke Cage, the machado superhero from blackxplotation from Marvel. At that time, nobody knew that the fate of the actor was closer to the cartoons (and that bastard son of his who are the memes) than to the director of El godfather. Even Nicolas Cage didn’t know.
Thus began his own story of the rise and fall of a star. Nicolas Cage made a name for himself in independent filmmaking before winning an Oscar and becoming a superstar. During the 90s, he worked with Michael Bay, John Woo, Brian de Palma and the greatest directors of his time; and got to direct his own movie, Sonny, one of the first roles of James Franco, as if Cage was already looking for a successor. And then, misfortune.
At the peak of his career Cage had his own Indiana Jones adventure saga, The search, and with Ghost rider became one of the first superheroes before Marvel was Marvel. But when what would be his last job with a large studio arrived, Ghost Rider: Spirit of VengeanceThe sound hit of the movie was coupled with the bad reputation of the actor (he had “treated”, for example, sinusitis with cocaine during a shoot), with a pile of debts and problems with finances until ruining his career. By then Nicolas Cage had already been enthroned as the King of the Internet.
Starting in 2012, he launched into infamous low-budget films and guilty pleasures until little by little he has been rebuilding his image within, again, independent cinema. With a fundamental difference with respect to his first films: when Nicolas Cage makes a movie now, he plays two roles: the character and Nicolas Cage. That’s how Mandy Y Color Out of Space they have become some of the best titles of his career.
Now it’s about to release Pig, which will surprise those who do not see in the actor anything other than an actor, and a movie doing himself, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Who if not Nicolas Cage was going to play such a role? And now, closing the circle, the prodigal son is going back to work for a great studio after all these years. How? Playing Dracula in Renfield, thus recovering the role of vampire that precipitated his success on the internet. “Do not tell me!” (“You don’t say?”).
The viral success of Nicolas Cage is so great that when you review his filmography it is surprising how many movies (and quite the opposite) he has done. He is a deranged heir to the school of Dennis Hopper, Jack Nicholson and Al Pacino, and so you don’t forget what a good actor he is, here are 10 movies to prove it.
10
‘The Lord of War’ (2005)
In an incredibly cynical film, full of bad jokes and excesses and with Jared Leto, Nicolas Cage could have almost gone unnoticed. It is about the biography of the greatest arms dealer in history, a caustic satire and a whole spit to the spectator who wants to look away to put on the table the He asks: “Does something legal mean that it is okay?”
9
‘Kick-Ass: Ready to Crush’ (2010)
Between the first Ghost Rider movie and its catastrophic sequel, Nicolas Cage made this violent, badass, and hilarious superhero movie. With his grandfather’s sweater and an endearing little mustache, ex-cop Damon Macready might seem like a gray man, but underneath that identity hides an affectionate father and a dysfunctional superhero: Big Daddy, the masked man who made Batman look like a boy scout.
8
‘Vampire Kisses’ (1989)
At the time the film was a box office failure and the criticism was harsh on Cage, but there is no doubt that he is enjoying himself enormously in the role and it is for something. He plays a literary agent from New York, a narcissistic and hung yuppie, who believes that a young woman has turned him into a vampire. His performance is indescribable, a complement to Christian Bale’s Patrick Bateman in American psycho, but in the way that only Nicolas Cage could.
Luckily and because of the memes, Vampire kisses it is today a cult film.
7
‘Face to face’ (1997)
For some reason Nicolas Cage has often played double roles, men who are radically transformed into another or twin brothers. Here we have the wonderful luck that he plays his character and that of John Travolta: a terrorist and an FBI agent who have their faces transplanted. Action film master John Woo considered that this premise, lots of shots and explosions and these two actors imitating each other were enough to make a good movie and a tremendous guilty pleasure. He was right.
6
‘Arizona Baby’ (1987)
After the films with Francis Ford Coppola and hits like Birdy, This film introduced Nicolas Cage to the industry as a comedic prodigy who did not skimp on risk. And it is that long before he became the king of memes, the Coen brothers had found in him the perfect person for one of their most endearing buzz, Herbert “Hi” McDunnough, a former criminal and converted into a stepfather after kidnapping to a baby because he and his partner, Holly Hunter, cannot have children.
5
‘Pig’ (2021)
When a truffle pig is kidnapped it takes someone like Nicolas Cage to rescue it. Such is the premise of his latest film, for which he is receiving high praise. He plays a former cook who has decided to live isolated in the desert after losing his wife; his only company, a pig. The plot could lead to a remake of John Wick, but no one could expect such a subtle drama about loss.
4
Leaving Las Vegas (1995)
It is possible that Nicolas Cage made this movie to show the world that he could be a perfect dramatic actor. If so, it worked out well for you. The movie earned him his first and only Oscar (and a song by Amaral, which is much better). Although Cage played a self-destructive alcoholic determined to drink himself to death and although he is drunk or hungover whenever we see his character, it is one of his most realistic and meaningful roles of his career, a failure with dignity. “A Dorian Gray without a past, neither country nor flag”, which Amaral sang.
3
‘Adaptation. The Orchid Thief ‘(2002)
Before playing himself, Nicolas Cage played screenwriter Charlie Kaufman and his fictional brother, Donald Kaufman, in a brilliant script about a writer’s crisis and the crossroads between reality and fiction. Cage was close to achieving his second Oscar with the film but could not compete with Adrien Brody in The pianist. It was fair? If you look at the championship tickets that the wig master wore and what he does with these two brothers, you might change your mind.
two
‘Mandy’ (2018)
This psychedelic film not suitable for all audiences includes: Greek myths, motorcycle cults, satanic rituals and Nicolas Cage with a chainsaw. But before events cause Cage to unleash his inner beast, he plays a happy lumberjack living far from the world alongside the love of his life, Mandy (Andrea Riseborough). Logically, when Mandy is kidnapped and what had to happen happens.
Years have passed and Nicolas Cage’s career has taken many turns, but preservation of the family remains the leitmotiv of the actor of Family man. They change, yes, the forms: in the scene that leaves Mandy In two, Cage gulps down a bottle of vodka down the toilet.
one
‘Wild Heart’ (1990)
“A love story that takes place along a strange highway that cuts through the modern world,” is how David Lynch described the film. A trip to the world of Oz in which Nicolas Cage is in his sauce, with his snake jacket and singing ‘Love Me Tender’, by Elvis Presley.
Wild Heart andIt’s brutally violent and candid and romantic, with one foot on cartoons and one foot on our subconscious. Isn’t that the magic of Nicolas Cage?
