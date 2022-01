Ranking Netflix in the United States: Top 10 of the most watched movies of today Thursday, January 6

Dont waste your time! Instead of searching and searching for what to see, take advantage of the resources offered by this streaming platform to access the best movies in the United States. Just hit the play and enjoy!

We refer to the list of Netflix with their best titles, where a classification is made according to who is watching what at this precise moment. Read on for all the details.

one. Don’t look up

Kate Dibiasky, an astronomy graduate student, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy, have just discovered something as amazing as it is dangerous. An orbiting comet is in the solar system and is going to collide on Earth. Despite all his attempts to warn the government and the population, it seems that humanity is ready to take it as a joke. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe, Kate and Randall will go on a media tour that will take them from the White House to the craziest morning show on television to try to make the world aware that it is about to die.

two. The Bonebreaker Clan

Paul Crewe, a football player, and Nate Scarboro, a coach and former champion, are serving time in the same prison. Together they decide to form a team that plays against the one of the guards.

3. Journey to the Center of the Earth 2: The Mysterious Island

Sean (Hutcherson) receives a distress call from a mysterious island, which does not appear on maps. It is a place with strange ways of life. Sean will undertake the search accompanied by his stepfather (Johnson), a helicopter pilot (Guzman) and his beautiful and temperamental daughter (Hudgens). Sequel to “Journey to the Center of the Earth 3D”.

Four. The Town: City of Thieves

More than 300 robberies occur in Boston each year. And a neighborhood called Charlestown has produced more armored car and bank robbers than anywhere else in the US One of them is Doug MacRay, although he is not made of the same stuff as his colleagues in crime. Unlike them, Doug did have a chance to succeed, a chance to avoid following in his father’s criminal tracks. But instead, he became the leader of a group of relentless bank robbers who pride themselves on getting what they want clean. The only family Doug has is that of his criminal associates. However, everything changes after the last work of the band. Doug will try to change his life and city, but it will not be easy to achieve it.

5. Follow the roll

Danny Maccabee is a plastic surgeon who always pretends to be married so that he doesn’t commit to any woman. But one day he meets the stunning Palmer, a young woman with whom he wants something more serious. The problem is that when Palmer discovers his wedding ring, he thinks he is, so Danny decides to hire his assistant Katherine, a single mother with children, to pretend to be his family. His intention is to show Palmer that his love for her is so great that he is about to divorce his wife.

6. The Lost Daughter

A mature woman’s beach vacation takes a dark turn when she begins to obsess over another woman and her daughter, forcing her to grapple with issues from her past and her first motherhood.

7. Dark Shadows

In 1752, the Collins and their son Bárnabas set sail from Liverpool for America to rid themselves of the mysterious curse that weighs on their family. Over the years, Bárnabas (Johnny Depp), an unrepentant playboy, becomes a rich and powerful man who makes the mistake of breaking the heart of Angelique Bouchard (Eva Green). She, who is a witch, condemns him to a fate worse than death: she turns him into a vampire and buries him alive. Two centuries later, in 1972, Bárnabas manages to emerge from his grave and finds himself in an unrecognizable world. Adaptation of the television series created by Dan Curtis in 1966, which had a remake in 1991.

8. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Charlie Bucket (Freddie Highmore), a very good boy from a very poor family, wins a contest, along with four other children from different parts of the world, to enjoy a day-long visit to the gigantic chocolate factory run by him eccentric Willy Wonka (Johnny Depp) and his team of Oompa-Loompas. The factory looks like a fantastic and magical world full of different flavors, all very sweet.

9. The origin of the guardians

Rise of the Guardians is an epic and magical adventure that tells the story of Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy and Jack Frost – legendary characters with unknown extraordinary abilities. When an evil spirit, known as Shadow, decides to flood children’s hearts with fear, the Immortal Guardians join forces to protect the children’s wishes, beliefs, and imaginations.

10. Robbery in the church

Two criminals try to rob a church. As they carry out their plan they must take everyone within the church hostage who will slowly show them the mistakes made in their lives.

Were you aware of the popularity of the movies that Netflix offers you?

There are more and more views on this platform and users do nothing more than give good reviews around the offer of cinematographic productions. What will be the surprises Netflix has in store for the near future? What plans will there be for this year?

Stay tuned, we’ll find out soon.