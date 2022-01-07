Pumas, no reinforcement options at the moment

The team that Lillini commands would only have one incorporation if there is “a good opportunity that suits the club”

MEXICO — Pumas “For now” does not contemplate more reinforcements for the Closing 2022, only that a good opportunity appears for the club.

Of the four most popular teams in the MX League, Pumas He is the only one who has not reported reinforcements and has reported the loss of one of his most outstanding players from the last tournament.

Pumas will debut against Toluca on Monday without reinforcements in their squad @PumasMX

Erik Lira, formed in the quarry of the Pumas, surprised in the winter pass market, when leaving university, to sign with the Blue Cross, his team for the Clausura 2022.

Pumas managed to reach the semifinals of the previous tournament, after eliminating América, but struggled to qualify for the league, so reinforcements were expected in the winter market. For now, they have “no options to strengthen themselves”, unless “there is a good opportunity that suits the club,” revealed a source consulted by ESPN Digital.

In the winter, players like Juan Dinenno have been related to other teams, but in the Pumas They have not received any offers for the striker. Andres LilliniTogether with his coaching staff, he will again support himself in the university quarry, which has returned to give results in the first team.

In addition to Erick Lira, also left the team Andres Iniestra, who returned from the Ciudad Juárez Braves and will now be with Atlético San Luis.

Andres LilliniOnce again, he must take advantage of the base that took him to the semifinals of the last tournament, to keep the Pumas fighting in the top positions of the table.

The Pumas Their debut was scheduled for January 9, at the CU Olympic, but due to the Coronavirus infections in the Red Devils of Toluca, their presentation at the Clausura 2022 was postponed one day, which will be without reinforcements.