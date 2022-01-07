PS4 and PS5 offers: FIFA 22, Demon’s Souls and other bargains on the PS Store

Christmas passes, but the sales are still present, at least in the PS Store for a limited time. Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the second part of the January sales, or what is the same, a lot of discounted titles, both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Discounted games will be available at that price from now until January 19.

At MeriStation we have not been able to miss the opportunity to select a few, a dozen titles that deserve to be on your shelf. They are products like FIFA 22, Red Dead Redemption 2, Demon’s Souls Remake or Returnal. However, beyond this list, you can find even more chollazos (like Deathloop). Do you want to buy without scratching your pockets a lot? Then this interests you!

10 great PS4 and PS5 games on sale

FIFA 22 for PS4 for 34.99 euros (50%, before 69.99 euros)

FIFA 22 for PS5 for 47.99 euros (40%, before 79.99 euros)

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 and PS5 for 23.99 euros (60%, before 59.99 euros)

Demon’s Souls Remake for PS5 for 49.59 euros (38%, before 79.99 euros)

Returnal for 59.99 euros (25%, before 79.99 euros)

Scarlet Nexus for PS4 and PS5 for 38.49 euros (45%, before 69.99 euros)

Far Cry 6 for PS4 and PS5 for 41.99 euros (40%, before 69.99 euros)

Borderlands 3 for PS4 and PS5 for 13.99 euros (80%, before 69.99 euros

Hitman 3 for PS4 and PS5 for 27.99 euros (60%, before 69.99 euros)

The Last of Us Part 2 for PS4 and for 29.99 euros (40%, before 49.99 euros)

PS5 has fulfilled its first anniversary with several exclusives, including Demon’s Souls Remake or Returnal. The first of them is a revamped version of the classic from From Software, while the second is an action title with roguelike touches by Housemarque.