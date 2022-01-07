Premier League. Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United

Editorial Mediotiempo

With 36 years of age, Cristiano Ronaldo keep showing with him Manchester United that he is in great shape and that he has not lost his scoring nose; However, the stay of the Portuguese star in the ranks of the English team could be close to coming to an end.

According to Daily Star newspaper, CR7 It would considering the possibility of leaving the Red Devils at the end of this season, this despite having a contract until June 2023.

The same medium details that the decision of whether The bug stays or leaves Old trafford It will depend on whoever it is the next Man United manager, It will be very important for the footballer to know the name of the strategist who will take over from his position. Ralf Ragnick, which arrived at the institution after the departure of the Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“He thought everything would be better. He’s a winner and wants to lift trophies, so who is the next coach is key for him to decide his next move, “explained a source to the aforementioned media about the ambitions that the Portuguese has with the Man Utd.

Candidates for next manager of Man Utd



From England It is mentioned that the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, the dutch Erik ten hag and the Northern Irish Brendan rodgers are the three candidates who have the Red devils to be the club’s coach from the following season, in which they will seek to return to United to the top of English football.