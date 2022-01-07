Pornographic “deepfakes” seek to silence women – Eme – 01/06/2022

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

Internet hides thousands of videos pornographic with famous like Taylor Swift or Mila Kunis as protagonists but despite the fact that their faces appear in the images, the body is not theirs.

Like dolls, they were created with artificial intelligence, with a “software” that replaced the face of an actress for not for the artists.

They are “deepfakes”, digital creations made with algorithms that learn through repetition and that after encoding dozens of images of faces from different angles can substitute the face and voice of one person for that of another.

They do not have to be harmful, they are also used in the film industry or in advertising, but the Sensity AI company estimates that between 90% and 95% of all “deepfakes” online are pornography non-consensual and about 90% include women.

Silencing female leaders

In that virtual backyard, the vast majority of anonymous users use the faces of famous actresses or singers. Still, the victims are also politicians or activists.

Efe received a “deepfake” from the activist in November Greta thunberg which showed the 18-year-old gesturing and dancing naked. The video was circulating in Brazil for WhatsApp and was accompanied by a message that accused her of “trying new tactics against the climate change”.

With an internet search, Efe found the video of the original actress whose face had been replaced by that of Thunberg.

Catalina Moreno, from Fundación Karisma, a Colombian organization that works to promote human rights in the digital world, points out that these types of “deepfakes” seek to “silence, prevent women from being visible and in public debates.”

In the case of Thunberg, adds the expert, the “deepfake” wants to “question whether her activism in the environment is credible considering that there is a video circulating of her naked” and “leave her speech in the background, take away interest in the struggle she is advancing” .

Indian investigative journalist Rana Ayyub explains in an article how, after criticizing India for a rape in Kashmir of an 8-year-old girl, a “deepfake” began to circulate. pornographic in which his face appeared and for which he suffered cyberbullying on the networks.

The consequences in the long run, he adds, were mental problems and self-censorship.

The UN she ruled on the case asking the Indian government to protect her from cyberbullying, but there was no repercussion for the perpetrators.

Fake videos can also put men’s lives at risk in countries where homosexuality is criminalized, in some with the death penalty.

Chile and Colombia vigilantes

The expert in cybersecurity Juan David Cardona confirms to EFE the presence of “deepfakes” in Latin America and reveals that the governments in Chile and Colombia, countries with elections last December and in May 2022, respectively, monitor the networks in search of attacks against policies .

Above all, since it is a technology that in recent years has taken a run and it is possible to create it with an application on the mobile.

Although the “deepfakes” generated with free programs are not perfect, to discredit a woman it is enough that they are credible.

Weaponizing women’s sexuality is not new. A report of political violence on social networks in Ecuador collects the testimony of a politician who was advertised as a prostitute on a website and attached her phone number. Their campaign photo had been used in the ad.

Available to anyone

To generate “deepfakes” you need large amounts of images and videos from different angles, so until now it was difficult to use them against anonymous women. Even so, there are already applications that analyze photographs of women and with artificial intelligence they are undressed in a few minutes.

Sensity AI found in 2020 a chatbot of Telegram that he had stripped at least 100,000 women. For its part, a study promoted by the European Parliament to address “deepfakes” in European politics indicates that applications are designed with gender biases.

The research indicates that there is no regulation in most countries of the world and includes the examples of the US states of Virginia, Texas and California, the first in that country to promote laws on “deepfakes”.

Cardona insists on the importance of large technology companies taking action on the matter and stopping the flow of these videos on their platforms. Despite the fact that both the pornographic web PornHub Y Twitter banned “deepfakes” porn, EFE Verifica found that hundreds are posted on these platforms every day.

Some companies have developed programs to identify “deepfakes”, but they are not available to the user. Therefore, it is important to know some tips to determine if you are in front of a “deepfake”, such as noting if the gestures or the voice are delayed, if the color of the skin between the face and the body matches, or if the source from which the images come is trustworthy and public.